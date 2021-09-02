Devina Fogla's Journey: The power of affirmations & belief in self

Internationally Certified Teacher & Seminar Leader from Heart Inspired, Devina Fogla is USA Certified Angel Card Reader, Angel Therapist trained by the pioneer lady Doreen Virtue in London & Crystal Healer, Certified Life Coach & Business Trainer.

The book 365 daily guidances by Doreen Virtue marked the beginning of Devina Fogla's, journey in 2010, back when she stood, facing severe lower back issues. Doctors across had certified that life would be in more ways than one restrictive, Devina Fogla saw this as a challenge to overcome. After completing the HYL certification programme, she subconsciously released the blocks she had stored with the help of abounding affirmations. To the bewilderment of all of the doctors treating Devina Fogla, she had successfully healed her issues magically and mystically. This brought and instilled her faith into Louise Hay’s work.

With the strong desire and urge to help people heal from mental and physical issues, Devina Fogla started conducting workshops for teens & adults. Ever since there has been no looking back for Devina Fogla, she is the pioneer who envisioned bringing angels to the City of Joy Kolkata.

Devina Fogla believes that we all have aspirations that, against all doubt, are positively achievable. More often than not, multiple hurdles and obstacles lay in plain sight that one fails to identify to overcome. Devina Fogla aims to help people identify and overcome these obstacles to achieve their aspirations and dreams through personalised healing sessions and affirmation techniques.

Akashic Records reader, Master Teacher in Magnified Healing, Specialist in Ho’oponopono, & Master Teacher from Merlin Trinity Healing System, Devina Fogla has self-conceptualised multiple decks of cards, namely Magical Merlin, Saint Expedite, Archangel Raphael, Archangel Raguel, Goddess Fortuna & Affirmations Deck of Cards. Additionally, Devina Fogla has numerous awards, nominations and recognitions to her name. However, happiness and helping people remain her priorities.

"I must say that this program has helped me a lot in overcoming many blocks in life. I was tired of feeling stuck and drained out. Ho'Oponopono has helped me gain a new lease of life. Merely a year into this program, I already feel the positive impact it has on my life. Also, I've learned to forgive, which was something I was not able to do and believe me, forgiveness brings lots of positive vibes and abundance in life. I am truly grateful to Devina Fogla Ma'am." says Sohini, who is a part of the Ho'Oponopono Program.

Devina Fogla provides a diverse range of services to help people achieve their goals that range from card reading, healing therapies, workshops, sessions and everything in between to accomplish the purpose of their journey. Despite having helped transform countless lives, she has a unique sense of humility and gratitude to share.







