DHI International - Hair Restoration Experts Since 1970

Hair loss is a huge problem nowadays, that cuts across age, gender and countries. An increasing number of people are facing hair loss problems today, due to genetic, environmental and stress related issues.

There are many solutions available to treat hair loss but none of them are as effective as a hair transplant performed by a properly trained doctor under strict medical protocols. Untrained practitioners at many hair transplant clinics pose a great risk to the safety of patients, forget about a satisfactory result. This is where DHI comes in, a hope for millions of people disturbed by unsatisfactory treatments, with a promise to deliver safe and natural results of hair transplant procedures performed by highly trained and certified doctors, backed by strict protocols approved by ISO and UK CQC. For 50 years, DHI has been dedicated to research, diagnosis and treatment of hair and scalp disorders.

In 2003, DHI became the pioneer of the then latest technology - Follicular Unit Extraction or FUE. DHI then refined the FUE technique through extensive research and development to introduce the Direct Hair Implantation or DHI technique, which is performed only by DHI trained and certified doctors using unique instruments and technique. In the last few years, DHI International has grown as the global expansion arm of DHI Group, spearheaded by its Managing Director and CEO, Mr Ajay Bansal who has built this business from scratch in the last few years.

Before starting this venture ten years ago, he had long stints within consumer industries with Yum Restaurants where he led the building up of Pizza Hut and KFC brands in India. A chartered accountant, Mr Bansal started his career in consulting with Arthur Andersen. We spoke to him regarding his success in building such a powerful brand.

In CONVERSATION WITH MR AJAY BANSAL - A HAPPY DHI CUSTOMER AND CEO OF DHI INTERNATIONAL

WHAT IS DHI'S CORE STRENGTH THAT MAKES IT THE MOST- TRUSTED BRAND IN HAIR TRANSPLANT?

The core strength of DHI is its protocols, technique, training academy and a dedicated medical team. Our surgeons consistently deliver excellent results for our customers and help the brand grow every single day.

HOW ARE YOU SO CONFIDENT ABOUT THE SUPERIORITY OF DHI OVER OTHERS?

Many patients come to us after their cases have been spoilt by other clinics. A large number of our clients are “repair cases”. On the other hand, our success rate is above 98%. Our database of successful cases keeps growing with the day. In fact, I have personally done a hair transplant at our own clinic in 2017 and my own result is a testimony to the life-enhancing experience one undergoes after a DHI procedure.

TELL US ABOUT A TIME WHEN YOU FACED CHALLENGES AND HOW YOU OVERCAME THOSE.

My biggest challenge was and continues to be how to educate the customers who are looking for a solution to their hair loss problems. The market is filled with clinics, doctors, non-medicos, and quasi doctors who all make tall claims about their hair transplant clinics. Many copy content from our websites, and even copy results pictures. In reality, they not only lack the capabilities to perform a hair transplant, but also compromise the safety of the patients.

Many patients get lured to such clinics by cheap prices advertised by them and end up compromising their own safety. In fact, many of these patients suffer severe consequences relating to their health.

It is our biggest continuing mission is to educate patients so that they do not fall prey to such tactics and compromise their safety and health.

WHERE DO YOU SEE THE BRAND IN THE NEXT 5 YEARS?

We already have our presence in every continent of the world with 75 clinics across 45 countries. We cater to patients from all colour, caste and ethnicities. The business model is successful as it is based on the principle of excellence in our field. We want to replicate this success and expand rapidly so that more and more patients can benefit from our state-of-the-art technique and protocols. We aim to have more than 500 clinics around the world in the next 5 years.

WHAT DRIVES YOU IN LIFE?

It is my dream to create a global company of the size that creates a positive change for a huge number of people facing hair loss problems. While we are progressing rapidly towards this goal, there is still a long way to go. The excitement of this journey is the key driver for me.

WHAT IS YOUR CORE MANTRA?

“Excellence in everything I do”. This defines my core personality trait. I believe in being transparent and honest in all the endeavours of my life. My team is my biggest strength and I always ensure that they are motivated and feel the ownership of the company's goals.

HOW DO YOU ADAPT TO CHANGE?

Today, we live in a world, which is evolving at an accelerating pace, every day. My philosophy is not only to keep pace but to be one step ahead in the game. It is not easy at all and requires one to be on their toes all the time. However, creating change and not just embracing change is what leaders do. Therefore, whether it is in terms of innovation in technique, style of doing business or adopting technology to drive business, we never miss a chance.

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO ANY PROFESSIONAL?

I would like to offer three learning(s) based on my experience in life. First - Adopt excellence in everything you do, as your core mantra. Give your best shot at every task you deliver. Second – Be decisive. While excellence is what one should strive for, timing matters. Follow the 80:20 rule and do not fall for “analysis paralysis”. Follow your instincts too. Third - no shortcuts. There is no substitute for thorough hard work.

