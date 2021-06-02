Dhir & Dhir Associates holds India's 1st virtual legal marathon on ESG

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has worked with clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor. The firm has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and a representative office in Japan. The firm had recently set up India’s 1st dedicated ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) Practice, led by Sonal Verma, an expert in the domain with over two decades of experience.

In continuation to various other strategic drives, the firm has taken up a Youth Connect Initiative and has now come up with India’s 1st Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG starting 3rd June 2021. The Inaugural Ceremony will have industry experts from all over the world joining into exchange thoughts on topical aspects related to ESG.

The Inaugural Ceremony will set the tone and agenda for the 1st ever 24-hour Research Lab, which the firm will be concluding on 5th June 2021, celebrating World Environment Day 2021, where aspiring law students shall participate and generate insightful research papers. More than 450 young budding professionals from around 94 law colleges and universities have registered to participate in this event. After an in-depth screening process by the firm, about 125 participants shall be selected for participating in the 24 Hr Research Lab.

"The firm has always believed in encouraging progressive thoughts on upholding social and environmental responsibility for sustainable growth in the country. The youth are a reservoir of energy, creativity, and positive thinking. We ensure ample growth opportunities are provided to them to harness their ideas and innovative approach. Under the Youth Connect Initiative coupled with the ESG Practice, we have been able to devise this highly engaging 24-hour research lab activity with the law students in the country. This initiative will herald a transformative experience to the students, especially during these pandemic times, which has underscored the dire need to protect the environment and redefine the importance of social and governance responsibilities of individuals, commercial enterprises, and even the regulator and government.” said Alok Dhir, Founding & Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

The Inaugural Ceremony will include discussion with industry experts on various topics like Environment Day & Ecosystem Restoration, Growing Importance of ESG for Indian Companies, Business & Human Rights, Case Studies of How Companies can use ESG Principles for Value Creation in their Organisation and ESG Disputes & ADR: Future Roadmap etc.

“Innovation has been an epicentre of the firm’s initiatives. While the newly established ESG practice of the firm is seamlessly advising clients domestically and globally, it also inspires professionals to build a niche and develop expertise in ESG. It will be truly exciting to see what the 24-hour research lab generates in terms of ideas, processes and papers to push forward the ESG agenda across the globe.” said Poonam Bisht, Chief Executive Officer, Dhir & Dhir Associates

The initiative is also registered as a UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) Event for World Environment Day Celebrations 2021. The marathon will end with the jury selecting the best-drafted research papers and announcing the winning team. Out of whom, 30 students will be offered internship positions at Dhir & Dhir Associates. Among other exciting takeaways are, a dedicated coverage in Lex Witness – India’s 1st Magazine on Legal & Corporate Affairs and a Certificate of Participation.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.