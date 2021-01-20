IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Dhir & Dhir Associates ropes in Sonal Verma to lead the ESG practice
Dhir &amp; Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor.
Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor.
brand post

Dhir & Dhir Associates ropes in Sonal Verma to lead the ESG practice

Clients will benefit from an ESG-focused Global Advisory Desk.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:19 PM IST

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor. The firm has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and a representative office in Japan. The firm is now geared up to set up the ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) Practice. The decision comes after observing sustainable development, governance, risk and compliance becoming a central stress point at all global business forums, including the World Economic Forum. In India, the firm would be the first to launch a dedicated ESG practice led by Sonal Verma, who, in his last stint, led the Governance, Risk and Compliance focused consulting business at Legasis Services, Mumbai.

“India Inc. is now leaning seriously towards ESG related aspects as a matter of global business consciousness. Of course, the courts will have to dive further into the related laws and carve out a holistic approach covering elements like CSR, gender justice, etc. It is indeed a pleasure to have Sonal lead this practice as he comes with significant experience in the GRC space and global know-how on ESG best practices. We will ascertain and support our clients on the ESG front as well here on.” said Alok Dhir, Founding & Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

The firm plans to build teams across its New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad offices by bringing experts and professionals from the ESG space. The ESG Practice will be one of the most sophisticated and custom-tailored advisory across industry sectors, best suited to clients’ requirements and aspirations of being a strong ESG compliant entity.

“I am thankful and equally grateful to the firm for having entrusted me with the responsibility to lead the ESG Practice. For a decent time now, I have been working on the concept and discussing it with various stakeholders. It is indeed encouraging to have Mr. Dhir’s belief in setting up this dedicated practice desk.” said Sonal Verma, Partner & Global Leader - Markets & Strategy.

As a major industry engagement drive, the firm wishes to organize discussions, brainstorming sessions, strategic alliances, publish whitepapers, etc., to share its thoughts and recommendations regarding India’s probable journey towards a robust ESG framework.

“As a firm, we have always focussed on a diversified approach as far as building practice areas are concerned. It is a very strategic plan to expand the bouquet of services offered by the firm wherein we launched a dedicated COVID19 advisory desk a few months back and now have forayed into ESG as a domain expert. We look forward to setting up more of such niche areas of practice so that we deliver much beyond the mainstream advisory practices.” said Poonam Bisht, Chief Executive Officer, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

Media Contact Details

Dhir & Dhir Associates, media@dhirassociates.com


Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout
PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout
brand post

All you need to know about PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout 2020

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • This event aimed to help youngsters stay mentally & physically fit during the pandemic, with insights on maintaining a nutritious diet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Owing to its exceptional services and larger-than-life facilities, the fitness center is the go-to place for many celebrities of the Bengali film and television industry
Owing to its exceptional services and larger-than-life facilities, the fitness center is the go-to place for many celebrities of the Bengali film and television industry
brand post

Starmark Fitness Studio – A premium solution for the elite fitness lovers

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Starmark Fitness Studio is arguably the largest fitness center in Kolkata, equipped with premium facilities. According to the members, the amenities are one of the reasons why Starmark is their first choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Leena S
Dr. Leena S
brand post

Entrepreneur Dr. Leena S forays into media with News Express Post

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:20 PM IST
This will be an online news platform that will offer unbiased and facts based news reports from across the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Pahuja
Narendra Pahuja
brand post

Narendra Pahuja takes over the ownership of Decode Air Bar

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Decode Air Bar is one of the most prominent and attractive places in the NCR, with vast indoor and outdoor seating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo for representative purpose only
Photo for representative purpose only
brand post

My family is my support system, says philanthropist Apoorva Beri

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Apoorva Beri Foundation works for the benefit of public causes related to children, animals, and the elderly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coffee with Leaders
Coffee with Leaders
brand post

Harvard, Stanford faculty mentor students in an initiative by Learn with Leaders

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Coffee with Leaders is an initiative by Learn with Leaders to connect school students with mentors from leading universities and Ivy League institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhir &amp; Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor.
Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor.
brand post

Dhir & Dhir Associates ropes in Sonal Verma to lead the ESG practice

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Clients will benefit from an ESG-focused Global Advisory Desk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Verma
Sunny Verma
brand post

Sunny Verma: Re-defining classical music with his talent

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Sunny Verma has redefined the classical definition of music and has set new benchmarks in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NBSAT 2021
NBSAT 2021
brand post

Next Round Of NBSAT exams to be held on 31st January 2021

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Top MBA College of Gujarat closes its admission on 28th January 2021 with NBSAT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mobileware is an innovation-centric technology company that has been creating and developing technologies of the future.(Digpu)
Mobileware is an innovation-centric technology company that has been creating and developing technologies of the future.(Digpu)
brand post

Mobileware Technologies partners with NSDL Payments Bank for TransXT platform

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:46 PM IST
TransXT is a neo banking ready platform for NSDL customers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharoz Dawa and Sandeep Kumar
Sharoz Dawa and Sandeep Kumar
brand post

iaspaper.net is helping students & job aspirants, with important information

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • IAS Paper.net is the principal education portal of the country, having Lakhs and lakhs of students shaping their career, by giving correct, sufficient, and genuine information in one provision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swarn Avinash Kumar
Swarn Avinash Kumar
brand post

Swarn Avinash Kumar: A journey from small town boy to building self-driving cars

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • Avinash always found himself fascinated by the gaming industry and the idea behind it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sikander Daredia
Sikander Daredia
brand post

Sikander Daredia is a construction business owner, creating luxurious homes

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • His firm Daredia Constructions in Hyderabad gives comfortable and joyful experiences to people with the highest-quality construction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushwant Singh
Khushwant Singh
brand post

Khushwant Singh is all set to launch E-Comm store for made in India brands

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • Khushwant remained a devoted learner of the ins and outs of online marketing and his clients sing paeans of his expertise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amiee Misobbah
Amiee Misobbah
brand post

Amiee Misobbah shares secrets to survive in the competitive glamour world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Amiee Misobbah has won several beauty pageants and has shot for various ads of top-notch brands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP