Diabetes & its implications by Ziqitza Healthcare

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, India’s leading emergency medical services provider company. Over the 16 years it has been their aim to reduce the number of fatalities caused by chronic diseases by providing timely emergency medical help to the people within the golden hour in India. They provide assistance through their services like medical helpline and ambulance services to patients/ callers in need in case of a medical emergency from anywhere at any time for immediate assistance.

Ziqitza Limited believes it is crucial that prevention of diabetes should become an important goal for the medical fraternity and public at large to encourage its detection and treatment that help save more lives.

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases worldwide, and yet about one third of the people with diabetes do not even know that they have it. In fact, in recent times there has also been a rising number of patients being transported to hospitals using ambulance servi6ces, for treatment arising from diabetic complications. India is considered to be the diabetes capital of the world, with the highest number of patients globally at 70 million, and is expected to jump to 120 million over the next 20 years according to the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH).

Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare remarked, A person is considered as diabetic, when the glucose level in the blood is higher than the normal. Blood glucose is derived from the food consumed and is the body’s main source of energy, transferred to the body’s cells through insulin. In certain cases, the body does not produce enough insulin to allow the glucose to reach the cells and remains in the blood. This can cause health problems and patients must take steps to manage their diabetes and stay healthy.

There are 3 types of diabetes –

Type 1 diabetes

In Type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin and the immune system attacks and destroys cells in the pancreas that produce it. It is usually diagnosed in children and young adults and those with Type 1 diabetes need to get the required insulin through external sources. Patients with Type 1 diabetes are also more prone to heart attacks; in which case, always opt for ambulance services to safely transport the patient to the hospital.

Type 2 diabetes

In Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas does not make enough insulin and a considerable amount of those that suffer from it do not know that they have it. It can be developed at any age, but occurs most often among middle aged and elderly people.

Gestational diabetes

Dr. Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, based on research papers, remarked that there are certain diabetic conditions affecting the Pregnant women who have never had diabetes before but who have high blood glucose levels during pregnancy have gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes isn’t permanent and once a baby is born, blood sugar will most likely return to normal quickly. Like type 1 and type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes causes the blood sugar levels in the body to become comparatively higher. In cases of complications related to gestational diabetes, women must be safely transported using reliable ambulance services.

Diabetes arises from obesity, lack of exercise, sedentary lifestyle, and stress. Short-term complications include hypoglycaemia diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), and hyperosmolar hyperglycaemic state (HHS). Long-term complications include how diabetes can affect your eyes (retinopathy), heart (cardiovascular disease), kidneys (nephropathy), and nerves and feet (neuropathy). However, considering the complications, keeping blood glucose, blood pressure and blood fat levels under control will greatly help to reduce the risk of developing further complications. However, ambulance services are only one call away and can be utilized in case of dire situations, as ambulances are effectively staffed to treat diabetic patients that have fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Implications arising from diabetes can also be fatal, in which case employing ambulance services for the transfer of the patient can make a difference in saving lives. Ziqitza Rajasthan has appreciated Dr. Datar’s view on prevention & treatment of chronic kidney disease.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India since 2005. Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan also have appreciated Dr. Datar & his team at Ziqitza for the observations made on diabetes. We are committed to saving lives. We do this by understanding our customers’ needs and providing the best possible solutions irrespective of their location or income. The company engages over 39,000+ ambulance networks in India with services available in 750+ cities.

