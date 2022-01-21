Dietician Priyatama Srivastava graced with the Golden Glory Award 2021

Owing to her extensive knowledge, rich experience and zeal to create a healthy lifestyle for her clients, Dietician Priyatama Srivastava of Go Moringa has been awarded as Most Trusted Dietician in India at the Golden Glory Awards 2021 recently held at The Leela, Mumbai by Brands Impact. The chief guest for the ceremony was the famous Bollywood celebrity, Malaika Arora.

Priyatama is a highly qualified dietician based in Gurgaon, Haryana who specializes in custom-made diet plans for her clients based on their health. She has over 15 years of experience in her field and has been recognized for it by several awards in the past as well. She has carved a niche for herself in the arena of diet and nutrition by curating therapeutic diets that target diseases like diabetes and PCOS, thus keeping them under control and enabling her clients to live a life free of medical stress. She has been a dietician to over 10,000 clients and has helped them with weight gain, weight loss, and even figure correction through diets specially created according to every individual.

The Golden Glory Awards (GGA) have been instituted by Brands Impact to bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory & success with their remarkable achievements.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

Speaking of the spectacular achievement, Priyatama said “I always believe in making healthy choices for my life and for my health. While people ignore their health due to limited knowledge, I work towards creating awareness towards a healthy lifestyle. There is barely any disease that cannot be fixed with the right kind of food and therefore it is really crucial to choose the right plan for a long and healthy life. Many people think that diet means eating salad, but that is not the truth. It is all about a balanced diet with the right ingredients and right recipes. In addition to this, it is of paramount importance to ask the right kind of questions to your dietician or doctor for the kind of food you should choose as per your medical history and future health goals. In the end, it is health which is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.”

On her path to touching people’s lives and helping them achieve their health and body goals, Dietician Priyatama has treated major diseases and medical conditions of her clients through her personalised therapeutic diets. Her lively nature makes her connect to clients easily rendering her come across as a friendly dietician and also makes it easy for her clients to share their medical conditions as a result of which she curates diets that are specifically suited to any underlying conditions or health issues the clients might have.

Her nutria-clinic and brainchild Go Moringa is the hub of tailor-made dietary solutions and makes use of a proper diagnostic process in order to treat every client. She propagates healthy living not only for weight loss but for every individual to have no health concerns to worry about with age. She believes that it is common for everyone to have made junk food a part of their everyday lives that they believe diet is only for people aiming for weight loss. However, her efforts at spreading the message of healthy living for a healthy body and mind have taken the form of blogs that she writes according to the festivals and seasons around the corner to help people be a little cautious of what they feed their body and instead switch to a clean diet so they can binge on food without any remorse.

Her nutria-clinic is the result of her aim to create a community of healthy living and the main focus of the same lies in helping people who struggle with their weight or physical problems in general. She does not advise or propagate fad diets or prescriptive programs and focuses exclusively on curating diets that one can use even after their health goals have been achieved.

Propagating the principle of ‘Practice what you preach’, Priyatama shares healthy homemade recipes for her followers to use as inspiration and bring some healthy changes in their food habits as well. She does not limit her knowledge exclusively to clients but also bursts myths as well as develops informative content via her blogs for people to be equipped with the knowledge of the importance of food for the body and mind.

A successful entrepreneur along with being a loving mother and doting wife, Priyatama is the epitome of Woman Power and aspires to make the concept of Go Moringa reach as many people as she can without indulging in the profit-loss aspect of it. She is working hard towards helping people bring small yet positive changes in their diet without the hassle of having to follow a diet that not only keeps their stomach but their pockets empty as well! Priyatama believes if started at the right time, under the advice of a proficient dietician, a good diet can decrease the chances of diseases that have been the cause of people losing their lives at a young age. No wonder, her contributions in bringing positive changes to peoples’ lives have helped her earn the title of “Most Trusted Dietician in India.”

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.