Different Fashion Styles for Modern Women

Fashion is like a rainbow of different styles that range from simple everyday looks to runway attire. Fashion has many categories and genres and it is a unique subject that grows every day. When you want to begin a fashion journey, the best way to start is by simply getting a guide to help you define different styles. Here are some of the most common styles you can find in fashion;

Casual/ Daily Wear

Casual wear is comfortable clothing that you can wear at home. It’s the type of clothes you wear to chill with friends on a weekend. Comfortable T-shirts, Jeans, Vests, and sneakers. Casual has different sub-categories like corporate casual, hip casual, etc.

Corporate

The corporate or classic style is the style of fashion that covers the attire of businessmen and women every day. It’s all about suits, pencil skirts, pressed trousers, camisoles, and blazers. This style is perfect for job interviews and situations where there are business interactions and meetings.

Formal

Formal wear is attire that is meant for special occasions like dinner parties, weddings, and even some funerals. Dinner gowns, tuxedos, and even some hats can be considered formal wear. Formal wear is appropriate for occasions where the atmosphere is for celebrations but still maintains a hint of seriousness. They can also be worn on dates to classy restaurants and certain birthday events.

Punk

Punk attire originates from the 1970s. The style involves. A lot of black jackets, leather, jeans, black combat boots, neon colors to accentuate the black, hairstyles. Punk style is largely displayed by metal bands, rock bands.

Streetwear

Streetwear is a fashion style that originated in the 1990s. It encompasses fashion styles that combine clothes bought from local vendors with designer brands. There are different types of streetwear fashion, ranging from Japanese streetwear to Surf culture in California. Streetwear combines popular celebrity styles, with old-school Victorian clothing and even movie wear. It is a creative concept of accessorizing and using color to bring out the best of styles.

Vintage

Vintage clothing encompasses clothing that was created in the past. The vintage attire is largely related to modern clothing that has retro feels. Vintage clothing can be clothing made from reused clothing.

Grunge

This style was popularized in the early 200s. It was first discovered in the 1880s. The style is all about simple clothing that does not make a loud statement. This clothing is characterized by simple attire that can even be gotten from thrift stores. The grunge look is different from punk although it also has some dark colors.

Gothic

Gothic fashion is full of dark-themed clothing and accessories. It has crucifixes as necklaces, chokers, dark hair, and makeup. Gothic attire even includes black nail polish and nail art. The attire and accessories in the gothic makeup. Goth fashion can be paired with highlights of red and neon colors. Various fashion styles have substyles and cultures. However, Styles like the gothic style should not be confused with Emo or punk styles.

