DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO

DigiBankASIA, the visionary financial services company headquartered in Singapore, and Xebia, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic partnership for the launch of Asia’s new digital bank UNO bank – a full-service digital bank, which is working with the regulators for the pilot launch in the Philippines. UNO is Digibank ASIA's neo banking brand for a license-based as well as over-the-top digital banks.

Xebia will be UNO’s Digital & Innovation Technology partner in further developing Cognito, UNO’s digital-first platform, by integrating with leading banking products to build a differentiated and innovative digital foundation. With its expertise in design, thinking led digital transformations and a passion for using radical technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, AR/VR, Cloud, DevOps, Big Data & Analytics – it is well geared towards developing a modern and intelligent CX platform for UNO bank.

Manish Bhai, CEO and Co-Founder of UNO, said, “We have found a hi-tech engineering partner in Xebia whose approach aligns well with UNO bank’s objective of a highly personalized, AI-first, fully composable, cloud-native, full-stack digital bank.”

“Xebia is proud to partner with the best minds in the world who are reimagining banking and disrupting the market. In the digital era, companies that seek to be the best, acknowledge that even with great products and services, a Customer-First approach is what makes them wins the game,” said Anand Sahay, CEO of Xebia Global Services, who is himself very passionate about co-creating #DigitalBreakthrough products along with visionary world leaders.

Puneet Gupta, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of UNO, said, “UNO’s AI-first capabilities mean that it is highly adaptable and completely customer-centric -a great example of what a truly composable banking stack should be. Each user will experience the bank as if it were uniquely designed around their needs. That’s the power of an AI-first, all cloud, fully digital user journey based orchestrated platform”.

“What UNO is envisioning is both pioneering and inspiring and we are excited to be partners in realizing UNO’s vision - by leveraging our design thinking, domain expertise, and an AI-first approach to building industry-leading, micro personalized digital banking experiences with rapid innovation cycles for true customer delight,” said Rajat Gupta, Chief Digital Officer of Xebia.

