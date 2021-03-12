IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
brand post

DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO

UNO is Digibank ASIA's neo banking brand for a license-based as well as over-the-top digital banks.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:17 PM IST

DigiBankASIA, the visionary financial services company headquartered in Singapore, and Xebia, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic partnership for the launch of Asia’s new digital bank UNO bank – a full-service digital bank, which is working with the regulators for the pilot launch in the Philippines. UNO is Digibank ASIA's neo banking brand for a license-based as well as over-the-top digital banks.

Xebia will be UNO’s Digital & Innovation Technology partner in further developing Cognito, UNO’s digital-first platform, by integrating with leading banking products to build a differentiated and innovative digital foundation. With its expertise in design, thinking led digital transformations and a passion for using radical technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, AR/VR, Cloud, DevOps, Big Data & Analytics – it is well geared towards developing a modern and intelligent CX platform for UNO bank.

Manish Bhai, CEO and Co-Founder of UNO, said, “We have found a hi-tech engineering partner in Xebia whose approach aligns well with UNO bank’s objective of a highly personalized, AI-first, fully composable, cloud-native, full-stack digital bank.”

“Xebia is proud to partner with the best minds in the world who are reimagining banking and disrupting the market. In the digital era, companies that seek to be the best, acknowledge that even with great products and services, a Customer-First approach is what makes them wins the game,” said Anand Sahay, CEO of Xebia Global Services, who is himself very passionate about co-creating #DigitalBreakthrough products along with visionary world leaders.

Puneet Gupta, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of UNO, said, “UNO’s AI-first capabilities mean that it is highly adaptable and completely customer-centric -a great example of what a truly composable banking stack should be. Each user will experience the bank as if it were uniquely designed around their needs. That’s the power of an AI-first, all cloud, fully digital user journey based orchestrated platform”.

“What UNO is envisioning is both pioneering and inspiring and we are excited to be partners in realizing UNO’s vision - by leveraging our design thinking, domain expertise, and an AI-first approach to building industry-leading, micro personalized digital banking experiences with rapid innovation cycles for true customer delight,” said Rajat Gupta, Chief Digital Officer of Xebia.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
brand post

Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Currently considered as the second fastest-growing Public Relations agency in Asia is working with a vision to eventually work at a global level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
brand post

DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:17 PM IST
UNO is Digibank ASIA's neo banking brand for a license-based as well as over-the-top digital banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
brand post

AGF's walk organised on World Kidney Day

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A virtual walkathon has been organised and many people are participating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Symbol from NEM
Symbol from NEM
brand post

Symbol from NEM, the next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain platform

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • It also permits the creation of specialized digital assets, going beyond tokens to represent shares of stock, signatures, votes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other currencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
brand post

Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Keeping the society structure and brutal behaviour in mind, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji opened this foundation to spread awareness about the street dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Manjunath
Dr. Manjunath
brand post

Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • His marketing strategies and content both are unique.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umaira Habib at an award function
Umaira Habib at an award function
brand post

Umaira Habib is setting benchmarks in industry with her startup ‘Honey n Beaute'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Mother of two kids Umaira Habib who has made a remarkable name for herself and her firm, Honey n Beaute in the the beauty and personal care industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammarly
Grammarly
brand post

7 Reasons to choose Grammarly for premium writing

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • This tool has the capability of artificial intelligence technology built-in by which it can understand the context and provide various suggestions and corrections in the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikita Kalra
Nikita Kalra
brand post

The therapeutic baker Nikita Kalra, makes her dream true, via ‘Baking Tales’

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Big boss fame Pavitra Punia , Nora Fatehi with Puneet Narang Managing Director of Big Daddy casino.
Big boss fame Pavitra Punia , Nora Fatehi with Puneet Narang Managing Director of Big Daddy casino.
brand post

Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia raise temperature at Asia's largest floating casino

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The celebration that began on 25th February made it an extended weekend of exhilarating entertainment in which the pièce de résistance was undoubtedly the sensational performance of Nora Fatehi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Upadhyay
Vishal Upadhyay
brand post

G I Bazar- An initiative to help support PM Modi's Digital India Campaign

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Founded by Vishal Upadhyay, G I Bazar has the motive to provide an online platform to small businessmen to make their business visible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dilraj Singh Nandha
Dilraj Singh Nandha
brand post

Dilraj Singh Nandha’s song, Titliaaan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Titliaaan is one-of-its-kind heartbreaking number starring Sargun Mehta and Harrdy Sandhu. The song is penned by Jaani and sung in the soulful voice of Afsana Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WTI is a platform ‘by the influencer, for the influencer and of the influencer’.
WTI is a platform ‘by the influencer, for the influencer and of the influencer’.
brand post

We The Influencers to launch its merchandise on March 14

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:31 PM IST
An e-commerce platform for the trendsetters of today
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashmita Biswas
Ashmita Biswas
brand post

Ashmita Biswas: A talented ballet artist, dancing her way to her dreams

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Ashmita Biswas trained herself in Indian classical and creative dancing from the age of 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is a huge interest in India as the Latin America is an emerging region having a great scope for multilateral as well as bilateral business opportunities.
There is a huge interest in India as the Latin America is an emerging region having a great scope for multilateral as well as bilateral business opportunities.
brand post

Inauguration of the Ecuador Trade Office in Bengaluru

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • A special edition of the India Ecuador relations was launched at the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP