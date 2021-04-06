DIGILIVE celebrates Women’s Month with its Special Achievement Awards

For the special occasion of Women’s Month, DIGILIVE, the fastest-growing digital marketing provider, planned and hosted DIGILIVE WOMEN SPECIAL AWARDS 2021, an online award ceremony to honor the extraordinary women across the world. Organized on March 21, the event presented special achievement awards to 13 successful and influential women selected by the DIGILIVE jury.

The award ceremony was held on YouTube due to the situation of Covid-19 and the awardees were presented their awards virtually and promoted online on different DIGILIVE social media platforms.

The jury of DIGILIVE received nomination entries online from different parts of the world such as India, USA, UK, Turkey, and more. After reviewing all the nominations, the jury finalized 13 awardees to be presented with the special awards for their exceptional contribution in their respective fields.

The awards were divided into 4 categories that are

• SELF MADE WOMEN AWARD 2021

• WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD 2021

• WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2021

• OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2021

As Mr. Vikash Sorout, Founder & CEO of DIGILIVE, lauds, “Every woman is special as your mother, your sister, and your wife. So, DIGILIVE took an initiative to honor all the women those who are doing extraordinary work in the society worldwide.”

All the awardee-women have been selected based on their hard work and dedication in their specialist sector.

1. MALA MODY, Founder, AURAA, Boutique Brand Strategy Consultancy & IMC Agency, awarded with SELF MADE WOMEN AWARD 2021. She is one of the most recognized entrepreneurs in the country. For over 15 years of hard work and dedication, she’s been helping businesses reach higher levels.

2. ANN D’SILVA, Indian Writer, “Sand and Sea: Footprints in the Sand” (Book), awarded with WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD 2021. She is doing groundbreaking work as a humanitarian through her initiative CSR activities “India Heart” that focuses on empowering rural Indian women.

3. KAVITA SANGHVI, Principal, CNM School & N.D. Parekh Pre-Primary School, awarded with SELF MADE WOMEN AWARD 2021. Her continuous contributions to establish a strong better future in the form of educated and intelligent children are unparalleled. She also works in promoting UN Sustainable Development Goals to make a better and secure future.

4. DR. NAGMA ABBASI, CEO & Founder, NextGen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., awarded with WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2021. She’s been imparting excellence in the fields of biotechnology, life sciences, and the healthcare industry. Her endeavors are paying off in the form of advanced and innovative researches and results in the field.

5. ADV. CHANDNI KAPADIA, CEO, Gujrat Law Society; COO, GLS University, awarded with SELF MADE WOMEN AWARD 2021. She has proved to be a versatile woman influencer-worker through her exceptional works in the field of brand management, education, and law.

6. SHELLY LUTHRA, Founder, Ornatejewels.com, awarded with WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD 2021. She is a strong mother-entrepreneur, leading a successful business of silver jewelry merchandise online.

7. SONICA ARON, Founder & Managing Partner, Marching Sheep, HR Advisory Firm, awarded with WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2021. She is a successful human resource professional, who’s imparted dependable solutions to brands like Philips, PepsiCo, SBI cards, JCB India, and Vodafone.

8. POONAM JAIN, Co-Founder & HOD of HR, Finance and Legal Dept. Simandhar Education, awarded with OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2021. Her strong skills and decade-earned knowledge in the field of Audit and Taxation are commendable.

9. SONIA SINGH, Co-founder & Director, Collectcent Ads, Mobile Advertising Company, awarded with WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD 2021. Along with her smart and extraordinary skills in the Mobile and IT fields, Sonia is also consistently following her humanitarian to uplift women and children.

10. YOGITA TULSIANI, Co-Founder & Director, iXceed Solutions, awarded with OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2021. She is a successful business consultant and advisor. With her ingenious contributions in the field of recruitment and workforce management, she’s received many awards and recognitions.

11. KOHELI PURI, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Studioxp Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd., awarded with SELF MADE WOMEN AWARD 2021. Her brand has helped businesses enjoy excellence through innovation and the latest technology. The company has worked with names like JFL Group, DELL, Huawei, Ericsson, and HCL.

12. CHAHAT AGGARWAL, Founder & CEO, Impact Study Biz., awarded with SELF MADE WOMEN AWARD 2021. She is a versatile professional, imparting excellence across fields such as management consultancy, writing, film direction, designing, branding, marketing, and strategy planning. Along with this, she also constantly pursues her passion for writing to make a change in society.

13. AGATHA DIAS, Founder, Amcha Ghar, Non-profit Organization, awarded with WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2021. She has helped the unlimited number of destitute, poor, and orphan girls in India to find education, healthy food, safety, and much more. Mrs. Dias has run 7-9 different projects to uplift and empower women.

The event has been organized to honor women's empowerment across the world. The company plans to host many more such ceremonies in the upcoming time.

About the Company

DIGILIVE is a PR and Marketing company based in Gurugram, Haryana, India, having a branch in Singapore as well. The company is formed in 2017 as a sole proprietorship by Mr. Vikash Sorout who has since been flourishing at a super-fast pace to be among the most recognized businesses in the field.

About the CEO

Mr. Vikash Sorout has a strong business development professional background which leads him to Business Development, Strategy, Management, Executive Management, and leadership. Within a very short span of time, Mr. Sorout has come forward as a strong business leader in the fields of marketing and strategy. You can connect with him on LinkedIn and (other Social Media Link)