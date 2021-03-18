IND USA
Gujarat Khabar
Gujarat Khabar
Digital news portal 'Gujarat Khabar' makes a mark in digital news world

  • The main goal of Gujarat Khabar is to deliver news that has an impact on society and not to provide content that is not beneficial to the audience.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST

Digital news portals are becoming increasingly popular. Sagar Savaliya and Chirag Patel's news portal Gujarat Khabar will no doubt deliver high quality news and try to eliminate fake news spread on social media and leave a deep impression.

Gujarat Khabar started in 2018 with its high-quality content and uniqueness from digital journalists Sagar Savaliya and Chirag Patel. The trail attracted a lot of attention from onlookers. The media negatively affects audiences and spreads the truth through the Gujarat Khabar digital news portal.

The main goal of Gujarat Khabar is to deliver news that has an impact on society and not to provide content that is not beneficial to the audience. Three years later, Gujarat Khabar has become one of the most famous and trusted digital news portals in Gujarat with 2,80,000 followers and 4 to 5 million monthly viewers.

Sagar Savaliya and Chirag Patel says, “We are trying hard to reap our desires inside the stipulated time body for Free, Fair and fearless journalism. We are additionally working for Consultants in the course of elections. The important goal of Gujarat Khabar is to supply information that create and effect on society as opposed to turning in content material which does now no longer upload fee to the viewers.

"Yuvagiri" is one of the portals by Gujarat Khabar that gives the content about entertainment and business to its viewers therefore making it accessible for the young generation as well. Gujarat Khabar has taken many strong and effective leadership such as the #faketak campaign which recognises the viewers about fake news circulating on social media platforms.

The digital portal Gujarat Khabar has attracted many viewers who broadcast the truth and is constantly working to reduce the amount of fake news. Sagar Savaliya and Chirag have set an example of using social media platforms in a vigorous way to spread positive news and make the audience aware about fake news. Through social networks Sagar Savaliya and Chirag patel have become a trusted and recognized digital journalist.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.


