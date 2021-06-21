Digital Village scheme will revolutionize the Indian gaming market

India's economy is expanding at a rapid pace. Initially, India's rural regions were primarily renowned for agricultural pursuits, but that has changed dramatically. India has endured a decade of continuous digital transformation in information and communication technology. India's smartphone industry has a lot of potential for development. People are increasingly relying on smartphones for day-to-day tasks. People access the internet through their smartphones, which is a primary cause for the growth of M-commerce in India. India is divided into urban and rural regions.

The Indian government is making significant efforts to introduce programs aimed at increasing rural India's digital literacy. To improve the efficiency of the public sector, the Indian government started the "Digital India" initiative to transform India into a globally connected society and knowledge-based economy. This program aims to ensure that high-speed internet is available to all citizens of India and payment systems are online or cashless. Moreover, citizens are digitally literate, and digital resources are available in Indian languages. It will enable the public sector or government bodies to be digitally active, and thus citizens can submit their government documents.

Digital village scheme

The most critical strategy on which the Government of India is working as part of the Digital India program is "Digital Village." Under this concept, certain villages will be transformed into digitally active, cashless villages, allowing rural residents to conduct most of their daily activities entirely online. The primary goal of the Digital Village initiative is to make towns more digitally engaged. Under this plan, the work of many rural institutes may be handled entirely via the internet; every rural resident would become digitally literate.

The Digital Village program's primary objective is to promote the techno-economic viability of digital technology by introducing initiatives for efficient applications in rural regions and capacity development activities related to information technology systems. CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. has begun work on the Digital Village initiatives. CSC e-Governance Service India ltd. provides various services to rural India to make it more digitally engaged. CSC e-Governance service India offers many benefits to rural India, including internet service enhancement, solar energy, education, digital health, capacity building campaigns, and skill development. Internet service enhancements will benefit the Indian gaming sector, resulting in a surge in growth.

Growth of the Indian gaming industry

Currently, rural India suffers from a lack of high-speed connectivity and has fewer resources than metropolitan regions. Through this program, rural gamers will contribute significantly to the growth of the Indian gaming sector. The Indian gaming sector would see a surge in growth after the implementation of this plan since it will enable individuals to access high-speed internet, resulting in reduced ping in online games.

The initiative will provide possibilities for those interested in pursuing a career in gaming professionally. Rural India has a large population, but it cannot reach the top due to a lack of chances. However, as a result of this plan, their connection will be revolutionized, and the Indian gaming sector will witness an increase in both consumers and professional gamers from rural regions.

The primary objective of Digital Village is to ensure the economic sustainability of digital technology by bringing high-speed internet to rural communities. This will allow them to demonstrate their abilities to the whole world.

We see many athletes from rural regions in outdoor gaming competitions, but we will see them in the gaming industry after this project. In the long run, rural areas will have a higher proportion of gaming players than urban regions.

In rural regions, mainly lottery games are growing in numbers daily. These lottery games have also been improved digitally. These games aim to enhance living conditions in rural areas, and the results are shown daily. For instance, you can view the Karunya Lottery and the Akshaya Lottery in the official government gazette.

Infrastructure after Digital Village Scheme

Different skill training is provided to rural India to prepare people for jobs. Training is offered to rural India to increase their understanding of various skills such as phone repair, automobile service technician, and field technician.

Additionally, Google India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Government on August 21, 2019, to make Telangana more digitally engaged and increase the amount of local language content available online via Google's digital publishing tool, Navlekha. Google will offer services such as digitizing government information in Telugu and localising government websites. Google will also collaborate with the administration to improve localizingTelangana's digital literacy (IANS, 2019).

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.