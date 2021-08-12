Dilbagh Singh & Lovepreet Kaur share their journey of connecting with people

India is growing rapidly in the digital field and all thanks to young digital marketers and innovators like Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur who are working tirelessly to make these things happen. They had started learning about digital platforms from an early age. When children of their age were fascinated by useless things on the internet Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur were curious to know if there was any opportunity to make money out of it. And this curiosity of Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur helped to reach to the stage where they are today.

But things were not easy at first because we all know how society thinks about working online. They had to face a lot of problems, socially and financially. But they didn’t let any problem hold them back. Today Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur are youth icons. All because of their hard work and consistency.

Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur are also helping India fight unemployment by providing jobs to youths. They also give training to people so that they can get a job in a growing industry like digital marketing and social media marketing.

Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet have already served thousands of clients across the globe. They have millions of audience across different social media platforms. They often take questions from youngsters who are just starting or struggling in digital marketing and answer them so that they can also make profits.

Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet believe anyone can be successful if he or she maintains discipline. People should learn from their mistakes and then try again with new josh. Dreaming is not enough, you must have to make a plan and implement everything according to the plan. The duo say that you should have a proper homework done before you act because once you start you have to stick to your plan and make changes only if it's inevitable.

In answer to a question about challenges Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet said things are not always easy, people think it’s because you have to just sit and do something on the computer. But, Digital marketing and social media marketing are fields that change every second and you have to keep yourself up-to-date with every update and adapt things accordingly. Only Then will you succeed, otherwise someone will come and take you over and you’ll end up having nothing.

India needs youth icons like Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet who are real pillars of government schemes like Digital India and startup India. Without these people everything is just a bubble.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.