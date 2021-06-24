Dildar Virk, CEO of Enliven Group, guides about seven chakras of human body

A healer's strength comes from the courage and knowledge it takes to embrace and express the universal healing force that every human being possesses. Having a broad understanding of healing, Dildar Virk, the co-founder of the Enliven Group, is a Life and Business Coach, a Master Healer, and a Solution Finder who has amassed occult knowledge over the years.

Using the secret and sacred wisdom of the cosmos that is scientific, practical, result-oriented, and simple to use, he has provided answers and solutions to countless people.

Dildar claims to have given advice to people on how to improve their work relationships as well as their overall quality of life. He's taught professionals how to improve connection, conflict resolution, and all other important life domains. His lessons will provide one with new insights into those seemingly unsolvable problems that cause so much anguish and frustration.

Healing Chakras

Your chakras must be open, or balanced, in order to function optimally. You may feel physical or emotional symptoms relating to a specific chakra if it becomes blocked. The word "chakra" means "disc" or "wheel" in Sanskrit, and it relates to your body's energy centres. These spinning energy wheels or discs correspond to specific nerve bundles and main organs.

Along your spine, there are seven major chakras namely Root Chakra, Sacral Chakra, Solar Plexus Chakra, Heart Chakra, Throat Chakra, Third Eye Chakra, Crown Chakra. They begin at the base of your spine and reach all the way to the top of your head. Believing about the same, he said, “ Our body's seven chakras help us sustain our life and that if one of them becomes imbalanced, the routine is thrown off.” He has also researched esoteric science extensively and has benefited over 3 lakh people in this way, improving their lives with thoughtful guidance.

Master of Cosmic Energy Healing

Having researched deeply, he is the originator of a new therapy approach known as 'Cosmic Energy Healing,' which is famed for its rapid recovery from ailments and fast results. He has produced various cosmic energy healing symbols throughout the years as a result of his knowledge in the field, which is extensively used by healers and Life coaches worldwide.

To reach thousands of people and to spread knowledge about occult sciences he intends to launch a course in the near future, which will cost between 20,000 and 30,000 rupees on the market. In contrast, he is offering the same training for merely 1000-2000 rupees. This would be an amazing opportunity to learn from a healer with years of experience for a very modest price.

Currently, he offers more than 100 different virtual courses. He was also delivering offline coachings before this pandemic started. People join him in pursuit of answers to life's most pressing questions, such as why one lives, if pain can be attributed to God, what happens after death, and what exactly is karma.

Not only he is the originator of ‘Modern Meditation Techniques,' but he has also revolutionised the field of esoteric science. His "one-minute meditation" and "zero-thinking meditation" have become immensely popular with the general public.

To avail, his online coaching one can go through YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and his website, which contains all the details. Join him in unveiling the mysteries of your life's hidden powers if you want to seek his guidance and discover answers to your life's problems.

To know about him more, you can follow him on:-

Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/imdildarvirk

Linkedin:- https://www.linkedin.com/in/dildar-virk-246b3320a/

Instagram :- https://www.instagram.com/dildar_virk/

Youtube:-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ZnbJvPXk0muU26D0twCsg/featured

Dildar Virk's website :- www.dildarvirk.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.