Dilraj Singh Nandha’s song, Titliaaan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021

Punjabi songs, Punjabi music is not new to this generation. The captivating rhythm, supersonic musical beats, soulful voices, and powerful lyrics define a Punjabi song. YouTube is amazingly overflowed with many filmy and non-filmy Punjabi soundtracks. Presently, “Titliaaan” the sensational song is getting applauded by the audience as the song has received the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021. The proud music producer of the song Dilraj Singh Nandha is amazed by the tremendous responses from the audience.

About the famous award-winning song Titliaaan

Titliaaan is one-of-its-kind of a heartbreaking tale starring the ravishing Sargun Mehta and equally handsome Harrdy Sandhu. The song is penned by famous Punjabi lyricist Jaani and sung in a very beautiful & soulful voice of Afsana Khan who voice has given the required depth to the lyrics. The song is currently reached every household and impacts youths a lot. Sargun shines as espouse in the song while Harrdy acts his part in perfection.

The presence of Punjabi music & songs is almost unavoidable and its impact on youth and the entertainment world needs no proof. Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta recently made a guest appearance in Big Boss Season 14 to promote their latest Punjabi hit “Titliaaan” the song instantly grabbed the eyeballs, receiving whopping 465+ million views on YouTube and is trending as the most popular reel song.

About Desi Melodies

Desi Melodies is one of the best music companies in Punjab. Founded in Mohali, Punjab region Jaani (Lyricist, Singer), Arvindr Khaira (Director, Filmmaker), and Dilraj Singh Nandha (Music Supervisor) – Desi Melodies has quickly become one of the most popular and respected companies in the Indian entertainment industry today.

Together with composer and singer, B Praak, Desi Melodies has released multiple domestic hit singles including; ‘Filhall’, ‘Coka’, “Titliaaan’ and ‘Hath Chumme’. The Desi Melodies label is blessed with more than 7.13 million subscribers on YouTube, with 1.6 billion plays on their official channel.

Everything you need to know about Dilraj Singh Nandha

Dilraj Singh Nandha is a proud Punjabi Music Supervisor & project coordinator. Since childhood, Dilraj Singh was fascinated by Panjabi songs. At the very young age of 25, the music supervisor has received a prestigious award that made his family proud. He is the producer of dozens of influential musical projects with various music styles. Dilraj loves to experiment with various soundtracks of various musical genres. Well, despite keeping a low profile until today, Dilraj is a real game-changer.

Since childhood, he was keenly fascinated with Punjabi music, and thus, he chose his career in the music domain. He was inspired by his father who encouraged him to produce the best quality of music. His songs are completely inspired by his native language. His inclination towards music with the blend of native tone helps to fabricate the song exclusively.

