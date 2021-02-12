DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres

Who doesn’t love a late-night drive, especially with the right music on? But it does come with higher risks of car accidents than day driving. Many reasons can be attributed to this, the most important being lower visibility which can limit a driver’s vision, restrict peripheral sight, the darkness can affect colour recognition of roadway markings and staying safe in your lanes. Here appropriate use of high beam headlights comes into play. Turning them on at the wrong time is not only rude but could be fatal!!

#DimTheLights! today and save a life

We all use high beam lights inadvertently without even realising how dangerous it can be for ourselves and our fellow drivers. Do you know this could cost a life? Improper high beam use could blind, dazzle or confuse another driver briefly, which may panic someone behind the wheels and result in a tragic car accident such as a head-on collision. And this is why let us pledge to #DimTheLights today for a brighter tomorrow- an initiative taken by Apollo Tyres to help drivers all around the country to understand why using high beams is a huge safety concern. We all face this issue in our everyday lives yet no one takes it seriously. So, this time let’s not make it just another water cooler conversation and do our part by using low beam lights or learning how and when to properly use high-beam headlights to save a life!!

Dos and don’ts of using high beam lights

Do not use high beams within the city: City roads are already well lit up with street lights negating the use of high beams. Use them if you’re driving at night and you aren’t within 200-300 feet of another driver. The additional glare from the high beams could make it impossible to see the road, as well as other vehicles, pedestrians, or crossing animals. #DimTheLights! to save a life.

Do use high beams at the right places: Use high beams only in sections where the street lights are unavailable or in rural roads and open highways where street lighting may be sparse and no other vehicles are approaching. On such deserted roads, be prepared to quickly dim your high beams for approaching traffic or when you approach another vehicle from behind. #DimTheLights! for a safe drive.

Do not use high beams in rainy or foggy conditions: Most of us are tempted to use high beams during heavy rains or fog, but this is a bad idea! The light gets reflected from the fog/rain water particles producing a sharp glare and making it more difficult to see. Keep your low beams on so other cars can see you. #DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow.

Do not use high beams to signal: The glaring high beam lights can blind another driver or disorient their sight leading to an irreparable tragedy. #DimTheLights! to avoid a mishap.

Do not look directly into the headlights of the approaching car using its high-beam as it may stun or blind you: Rather, watch out from the corner of your eye until you are safely out of the way. #DimtheLights! for the safety of fellow drivers.

Do not try to retaliate against the other driver by keeping your high-beam lights on: Such reckless behaviour could blind both the drivers. #DimTheLights! as this is no joke.

Watch this video and learn more.

Let us not be ignorant or uninformed about the threat and danger this entails. The most affected are those who are perpetually on-road - Truck Drivers, Delivery Personnel, and Cab Drivers. Let us s all pledge to #DimTheLights today for a brighter tomorrow. All we need is a gentle road culture and etiquette driving. It’s time we act and bring the change. Remember You and Your family could save lives.!! For more information, click here.

