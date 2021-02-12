IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / #DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
brand post

#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres

  • #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST

Who doesn’t love a late-night drive, especially with the right music on? But it does come with higher risks of car accidents than day driving. Many reasons can be attributed to this, the most important being lower visibility which can limit a driver’s vision, restrict peripheral sight, the darkness can affect colour recognition of roadway markings and staying safe in your lanes. Here appropriate use of high beam headlights comes into play. Turning them on at the wrong time is not only rude but could be fatal!!

#DimTheLights! today and save a life

We all use high beam lights inadvertently without even realising how dangerous it can be for ourselves and our fellow drivers. Do you know this could cost a life? Improper high beam use could blind, dazzle or confuse another driver briefly, which may panic someone behind the wheels and result in a tragic car accident such as a head-on collision. And this is why let us pledge to #DimTheLights today for a brighter tomorrow- an initiative taken by Apollo Tyres to help drivers all around the country to understand why using high beams is a huge safety concern. We all face this issue in our everyday lives yet no one takes it seriously. So, this time let’s not make it just another water cooler conversation and do our part by using low beam lights or learning how and when to properly use high-beam headlights to save a life!!

Dos and don’ts of using high beam lights

Do not use high beams within the city: City roads are already well lit up with street lights negating the use of high beams. Use them if you’re driving at night and you aren’t within 200-300 feet of another driver. The additional glare from the high beams could make it impossible to see the road, as well as other vehicles, pedestrians, or crossing animals. #DimTheLights! to save a life.

Do use high beams at the right places: Use high beams only in sections where the street lights are unavailable or in rural roads and open highways where street lighting may be sparse and no other vehicles are approaching. On such deserted roads, be prepared to quickly dim your high beams for approaching traffic or when you approach another vehicle from behind. #DimTheLights! for a safe drive.

Do not use high beams in rainy or foggy conditions: Most of us are tempted to use high beams during heavy rains or fog, but this is a bad idea! The light gets reflected from the fog/rain water particles producing a sharp glare and making it more difficult to see. Keep your low beams on so other cars can see you. #DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow.

Do not use high beams to signal: The glaring high beam lights can blind another driver or disorient their sight leading to an irreparable tragedy. #DimTheLights! to avoid a mishap.

Do not look directly into the headlights of the approaching car using its high-beam as it may stun or blind you: Rather, watch out from the corner of your eye until you are safely out of the way. #DimtheLights! for the safety of fellow drivers.

Do not try to retaliate against the other driver by keeping your high-beam lights on: Such reckless behaviour could blind both the drivers. #DimTheLights! as this is no joke.

Watch this video and learn more.

Let us not be ignorant or uninformed about the threat and danger this entails. The most affected are those who are perpetually on-road - Truck Drivers, Delivery Personnel, and Cab Drivers. Let us s all pledge to #DimTheLights today for a brighter tomorrow. All we need is a gentle road culture and etiquette driving. It’s time we act and bring the change. Remember You and Your family could save lives.!! For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Gurinder Singh Baasi
Gurinder Singh Baasi
brand post

Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST
He owns a digital marketing company
READ FULL STORY
Close
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
brand post

#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
&amp;work
&work
brand post

&work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • &work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
brand post

AURO University collaborates with Marriott International in India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:19 PM IST
First such collaboration of an International chain like Marriott with any university in Gujarat
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Rajat Gupta
Dr Rajat Gupta
brand post

Know all about Dr Rajat Gupta, renowned cosmetic consultant & plastic surgeon

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is one of the most trusted plastic surgeons, with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tohidul Alam Khan
Tohidul Alam Khan
brand post

Meet the TikToker from New York who broke the internet with his short videos

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Born in the Noakhali region in Bangladesh, he moved out to New York some years ago and have been producing captivating and short videos filled with the most alluring content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was adjudged the winner by competing against 61 participants, from all parts of India.(Navdeep Kaur )
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was adjudged the winner by competing against 61 participants, from all parts of India.(Navdeep Kaur )
brand post

Mrs India 2020 Navdeep Kaur to represent India at Mrs World 2020

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Mrs. Navdeep Kaur will represent India at Mrs World 2020, followed by Anupreet Kaur as 1st runner up and Shruti Chauhan as 2nd runner up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranwinder Singh
Ranwinder Singh
brand post

Ranwinder Singh - An incredible story of digital and entrepreneurial success

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST
As a digital marketing expert, he has helped several businesses and startups in establishing themselves towards growth and success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indrakant Kumar
Indrakant Kumar
brand post

Indrakant Kumar reaches new heights with his IT start up company

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:41 PM IST
After the completion of his B Tech course in Computer Science in Delhi itself, he managed to start his own IT company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasid Qureshi
Vasid Qureshi
brand post

Vasid Qureshi: An inspiring entrepreneur, blogger and a marketer

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Vasid Qureshi is the Founder & CEO of eRight Click IT Solution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loveveer Singh
Loveveer Singh
brand post

Loveveer Singh shares why he chose photography over IT as a career

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST
On rediscovering what he wanted to do in life, it was photography which ignited the fire in his belly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lakshay Jain
Lakshay Jain
brand post

Meet Lakshay Jain, the youngest tech entrepreneur of India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • His app and web development work is still going well, with that he is now promoting his clients' growth faster by implementing suitable and modern digital marketing services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarti Singal
Aarti Singal
brand post

Aarti Singal enlivens rural artisans through new-age creativity

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Aarti Singal has built an artisanal brand that channels all its proceeds towards rural assistance and development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Contec Global and Maithri Aquatech
Contec Global and Maithri Aquatech
brand post

UK-based Contec Global inks USD 200 million deal with Maithri Aquatech

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • The MoU signed between both, the companies is for over US $200 million, spread over the next few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
brand post

Manage your diabetes like a ‘boss’ as you return to work

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:02 PM IST
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health whether you are continuing to work from home or returning to the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP