Dineout Passport- Pernod Ricard partnership kicks-off

At the Dineout Passport - Pernod Ricard partnership event at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon, the writing was well etched on the wall – boo to the pandemic.

Aware that its members were eager to step out and mingle with like-minded people, Dineout Passport, a premium dining and lifestyle membership program in India, kicked off the second leg of its pan-India partnership with Pernod Ricard’s Aberlour at the upscale The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon this week. The Dineout Passport Experience's ‘Malt & Jazz’ evening kicked off with an exclusive tasting of Aberlour Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 YO followed by an exquisite dining experience.

Rocky Mohan, Founder of Dineout Passport, along with Varun Chhibber - General Manager at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram hosted this enchanting evening. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from select members of the dining program and other special guests, which included notable names from different industries.

Some participants who enjoyed the evening of fun, food, single malt and music were Yashvardhan Sinha, Chief Information Commissioner of India and Kavita Bagga, Managing Director of Kara Organics, Utpal Barara - Manager Director Britex Enterprises and Raja Banerji - Luxury Head Pernod Ricard India.

(L to R): Rocky Mohan - Founder at Dineout Passport, Girija Sinha - Wife of Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha & Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha - Chief Information Commissioner of India

Nitin Tiwari, Brand Ambassador of Pernod Ricard, enthralled the assembled guests by taking on an interactive journey on appreciation of single malt whiskey, while discussing some unique experiences along the way.

To set the tempo for a celebratory atmosphere, popular jazz band What Dup played some mesmerising live music, adding a magical note to an already riveting evening.

However, no event is complete without good food, and that is the USP of The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. Its Executive Sous Chef, Abhishek Gupta, curated a special menu that complemented the incredible range of Pernod Ricard’s malts, which included a hand-picked trio Of Pumpkin, Cacciatora Chicken Mezzelune Pasta, Beetroot Risotto, Polenta with Wine Leaf Crepes, Lamb Shank and Chilean Sea Bass. These mouth-watering delicacies were paired with Aberlour 12 YO, Glenlivet 12 YO, and Glenlivet 15 YO, allowing guests and members to appreciate how the elements of malts went perfect with each dish.

Dineout Passport offers up to 40% flat discount, 1+1 on buffet along with unique event invites at 2,000+ restaurants including 5-star hotels, premium standalone outlets & chains across 20 major cities. Dineout Passport’s partners include The Ritz Carlton, JW Marriott, The Lalit, Pullman, Novotel, Cafe Delhi Heights, Plum by Bentchair, Punjab Grill, SodaBottleOpenerWala, and among other leading restaurants.

About Dineout

Dineout is India’s largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and with inresto in the B2B front, processing more than 100M diners and $900M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a pioneer in Contactless Dining with the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy 1+1 privileges on Food, Drink & Buffets through Dineout Passport, as well as earn instant discounts on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay.

For more information, please visit – dineout.co.in

