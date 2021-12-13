Dip and dive into a flavours galore!

Snac Atac, a new-age manufacturing company, brings to you an irresistible selection of Cornado Dips that will turn every snack session into a flavour-packed extravaganza!

People have evolved and so have their taste buds. Snacking is not only about reenergizing and shooing away those hunger pangs anymore. Snacking has turned into a calming and relaxing experience for most of the food enthusiasts across the world.

Be it intensely munching away during a movie or taking a work break, snacks have become omnipresent. And now, we’ve gone even a step further. It’s not only about the perfect snack, it’s about the perfect companion to any snack too. Enter Dips and Sides that make every snack session even better!

The Snac Atac Cornado Dip Range is the ultimate pal to your bowl or pack of snacks, anytime and anywhere. Made with the purest high quality ingredients, the range is not only delicious, but absolutely guilt-free too. Dip it. Feel it. And Repeat – Your new mantra to every snack session!

The Cornado Dip Range is available in two delicious flavours – the tangy Salsa Dip and the cheesy Chipotle Dip, which can perfectly paired with Snac Atac Cornado range or any snack for that matter.

Shrenik Chaudhary, Director, Snac Atac, believes snack dips are here to takeover and become an essential part of the snacking experience.

“Dips and sides have been present in our food culture for centuries. Be it ketchup and mustard abroad or achars and chutneys in our own country, we’ve always found a way to enhance our eating experience. With dips and condiments, now we have an opportunity to enhance and elevate every single snacking experience. We just wanted to take snacking to the next level, and I believe we definitely have with the Cornado Dip Range.”

Whether you are a senior snack enthusiast or a Gen-Z gamer-snacker, get the Snac Atac Cornado Dip range today and turn every snack session into an adventure.

You can log on to www.snacatac.com to know more.

