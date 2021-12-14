Direct Selling Today Magazines organize awards to honour industry names

Direct Selling Today Magazine organized its 2nd Direct Selling Today Awards, 2021 on 30th November 2021 at Indian International Centre, New Delhi. The event honoured those who contributed to the cause of the Direct Selling Industry & showcased their support towards the awards. The awardees are chosen by the popular choice of their Direct Sellers. Amidst a sizable gathering and glittering ceremony, the awardees were elated to receive their Direct Selling Today Awards. While congratulating the awardees Mr. Rajneesh Mullick, Executive Editor, Ms. Agrima Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, and Mr. Rahul Sudan, Publisher & Chief Editor of the Magazine narrated the journey so far and way forward of both the industry as well as the Direct Selling Magazine.

The platform offers a space to share the right industry knowledge among direct sellers, direct selling entity owners, government representatives, and important stakeholders who actively play a distinctive role in the industry. This initiative fulfils the idea to raise awareness about the direct selling industry, share the latest information and promote direct selling as an attractive industry to be associated with. The aim is to maintain a healthy balance of information flow for our direct sellers, direct selling entities and representatives of the Indian Government.

Till now, they have launched 13 editions depicting the different themes showcasing the direct selling industry at large. The topics included:

1. Discussion on the importance of regulatory compliance by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs at the Centre & Various 17 States which have accepted and are further following Direct Selling Guidelines.

2. Role of Consumer Protection Act & compliance of the same for effectively running your Direct Selling Business smoothly

3. Role of Women Empowerment along with popular Women in Indian & International Direct Selling

4. Importance of Training & Development as Training determines the success of your Direct Selling career whether you are a Direct Seller or Owner of Direct Selling Business Operations

5. How Pandemic affected Direct Selling Industry and How Direct Selling Entities with exclusive interviews from the management of various Direct Selling Organizations.

6. Digital & Technology played an effective role in successful Direct Selling Business Operations, as well as Importance of Social Selling, came into the picture with Digital Marketing in the Era where the world was crippled for all of us.

7. Awareness Sessions conducted on Do’s & Don'ts of Direct Selling, Understanding Punjab & Kerala Guidelines, E-commerce Rules, Legal Metrology Registration, Proper Website Display to run your Direct Selling E-commerce portal, Importance of Product Registrations & Certifications such as Food Safety & Standards Authority play an impactful role in shaping the path of any Direct Selling Company.

8. Understanding the impact of Direct Selling Rules 2021 which are yet to be notified and all of us are eagerly waiting for the same.

The award program is focused on 20+ categories that are exclusive for direct sellers & direct selling entities where privacy & transparency are maintained through outsourced specialized IT teams & digital marketing agencies. The outsourced team works dominantly on the data management, actual vote count, removing multiple entries, avoiding duplication & blank form filing through our specialized link, website forms & social media campaigns. The Direct Selling Today Award nominations have made a name among the industry players where they receive overwhelming responses from leaders, trainers, and management of various direct selling entities but due to the brand’s strict due diligence, many categories and names are filtered out eventually. From the participation of 2 Lakh individuals to 3 Lakhs, this year they have experienced popularity & love from the direct selling industry.

Their award categories include Product of the Year, Trainer of the Year(Male), Trainer of Year(Female), Start-Up of the Year, YouTube Channel Of the Year, Consumer Initiative Service Of the Year, Consumer Initiative of the Year, Consumer Brand of the Year, Brand Couple of the Year, Direct Seller of the Year(Male), Direct Seller of the Year(Female), CEO(Male) of the Year, CEO(Female) of the Year, Direct Selling Company of the Year. Direct Selling Today offers updates to 15,000 trusted subscribers & over 7 Lakh individuals who are on the path of successful Direct Selling as their career.

