Director Aman Prajapat says romance adds an extra edge to music videos

.People enjoy falling in love and nothing complements love more than music. Romantic music is something that has been a must have on everyone’s playlist. People always enjoy listening to love songs for any mood.

Aman Prajapat, a wonderful director who is known to treat masses with songs that break records revealed that creating something like a love story is incredibly beautiful as it adds an extra edge to music videos.

Besides making romantic videos for his interest the director also believed that such videos are generally loved by the audience. The fantastic director believes that romance is more loved when a melodious tune is added to it.

“Romantic songs are adored by everyone, and this genre majorly complements the music video in every format. I think it brings out the best in both star cast and the musicians and creates a beautiful atmosphere around while shooting the video which I enjoy”, said Aman.

Aman Prajapat is one of the most successful directors of the music industry whose vision and picturisation in the videos make them reach straight to the audience’s heart. Till date, the director has worked with some of the big names of the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Addah Khan, Asim Riaz, Karan Kundra, Raftaar and many more. His past work involves Jannat Zubair starrer Aeroplane with over 36 million views, Azim Riaz’ Badam Pe Sitare which gained over 19 million views. His viral Punjabi song Miss You Enna Sara 2 also clocked a record-breaking 30 million views.

Currently, the director is busy releasing back-to-back videos like Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra, Mar Hi Dalogi and Geda Geda featuring some of the prominent stars.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.