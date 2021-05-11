Home / Brand Post / Discerning digi marketing as a career with Mr. Atul Goyal and Mr. Sachin Chahar
Discerning digi marketing as a career with Mr. Atul Goyal and Mr. Sachin Chahar

Know all about what it takes to excel at digital marketing from these young and successful entrepreneurs.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Mr. Atul Goyal and Mr. Sachin Chahar

“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”– Confucius

Digital marketing is shaping up the career of fresh graduates and budding entrepreneurs. Unlike most orthodox career choices, digital marketing is rewarding from the moment you step into it. Mr. Atul Goyal is a young talented, 21-year-old, Muzaffarnagar based business enthusiast is one such established digital marketer who has founded numerous popular websites. Moreover, he has achieved financial liberty even before hitting the quarter-mile of his life.

He says, "Digital marketing piqued my interest at a very early age. The internet is so vast that one or a group of websites cannot cater to the ever-growing number of users. Initially, I helped businesses to gain attention and traffic on social media platforms and search engines. However, digital marketing holds so much potential that even newfound businesses can scale up if you implement the correct marketing strategies. I have launched numerous websites and portals until now, in which XDigitalNews, remains the closest to my heart."

Digital marketing is undoubtedly a lucrative career option that presents you with a plethora of opportunities. One more example of making it big is Mr. Sachin Chahar, who has leveraged digital marketing services to build the presence of many influencers and actors. Mr. Sachin Chahar comes from humble beginnings and has earned so much recognition and growth at an early age of 24. He attributes his success to his most challenging choice to date, building a career in digital marketing.

Mr. Sachin Chahar shares his opinions about digital marketing and its impact on every industry. He says, "Making it big isn't easy, especially if you want to gain prominence on social media platforms. Digital marketing is a gruesome method that takes a lot of perseverance. I manage numerous popular websites along with the social media pages of celebrities. I am only able to manage so many things because of my uncompromising approach to hard work. Every website owner or a business owner wants to shine on the digital spectrum, and digital marketing is the only effective tool for that."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

