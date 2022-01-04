Discover SIBM Bengaluru

India, 4th January 2021: Located in the lush green locale of Electronic City, SIBM Bengaluru’s tight-knit campus, amidst global tech powerhouses, is connected to a city where creativity and ingenuity thrive. Owing to the national and state guidelines, the full array of on-campus activities has resumed. Most of the students live on campus for both years of their college and take full advantage of the facilities offered by the institute. Founded in 2008, SIBM Bengaluru has carved a niche for itself as one of the best B-schools in India, consistently being ranked amongst the top B-schools in the country. SIBM Bengaluru lives up to Symbiosis International (Deemed) University’s motto, ’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. This phrase translates to ‘The world is one family’.

SIBM Bengaluru is well-equipped to provide opportunities to students for their holistic learning while enriching their educational experiences. In addition, SIBM Bengaluru’s students have the opportunity to make their time outside of classes meaningful through various clubs and committees. Campus accommodations include fully-functional, separate hostels for boys and girls, a mess facility, and a health centre with full-time medical staff available at the campus. Various sports facilities are also provided to enhance SIBM Bengaluru’s students’ health and well-being.

Bloomberg Lab

The Institute boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure with a myriad of amenities to facilitate a smooth learning environment. This includes a WiFi-enabled campus, a library with a rich and varied collection of books and electronic databases, well-equipped classrooms, a world-class auditorium, conference rooms, seminar halls, meeting rooms, among others. The institute lays emphasis on the holistic development of students through extracurricular activities, by offering varied indoor and outdoor sports facilities that include a gymnasium, badminton & table-tennis courts, an outdoor basketball court, a volleyball court, chess, pool, and carrom amidst others.

Budding managers at SIBM Bengaluru have access to a state-of-the-art Bloomberg Lab within the campus. SIBM Bengaluru currently houses 8 terminals empowering students with hands-on knowledge of markets and finance, boosting their placement prospects.

SIBM Bengaluru hosts numerous events, primarily aimed at creating value-added experiences that extend well beyond classroom learning. These events empower students with leadership and organizational skills. These events help students build on their inherent skills, level up, learn and develop tools to realize their potential along with providing them much needed leisure and recreation.

With dozens of festivals happening across India throughout the year, there is always something to celebrate in SIBM Bengaluru. A range of exciting festivals centered around food, music, and dress codes, tapping on different cultures, are hosted in the institute. These celebrations feature distinct themes and performances that provide unforgettable socializing experiences for the students.

