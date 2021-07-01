Disha Pardeshi shares her journey of becoming an actress from a kathak dancer

The talent of any individual is identified in the early years of childhood. With a passion for dance and acting, Disha Pardeshi rightly brought her dream to reality. Having worked in many soap operas and commercials, she has been fond of entertaining people since a tender age. While she was nine, Disha started practising Kathak dance. Mastering the art of Kathak for almost 13 years, the actress won various awards including the National Award for her exceptional dance skills. Along with her love for dance, Disha joined theatre as a junior artist where she aced her skills as an actor.

However, her first breakthrough was a modelling assignment that she bagged for the makeup brand ‘Bharat and Dorris.’ “I remember one of my acquaintances from the dance workshop approached me asking if I would model for a product. Since then, my journey began, and I have never looked back”, reveals Disha. In her early days, Disha Pardeshi participated in various dance reality shows like ‘Boogie Woogie’, ‘Eka Peksha Ek’ and ‘Maharashtracha Superstar’. Having pursued a bachelor’s degree in Mass Media, Disha Pardeshi continued to work on several beauty and modelling assignments during college.

Till date, she has walked the ramp for INIFD and various other fashion institutes of India. Moreover, Disha has represented India at Zee Ramp Show 2013 in Mauritius. Her extraordinary career has seen Disha associating with well-known designers like Manish Malhotra, Rohit Verma, Amy Billimoria, Karishma Jamwal and Seema Khan. Speaking about working with the celebrated names, Disha revealed, “It was always a dream to work with the biggest names from the fashion and entertainment industry. I am going and growing with the flow, and the journey so far has been no less than a lifetime experience.”

As far as her brand endorsement deals are concerned, Disha Pardeshi has been ruling the advertisement world with the finest brand associations. Some of her brand projects have been with Big Bazaar, Pantaloons, Bharat Petroleum, Arena Jewellers, Yosha Ethnic Garments, Sunburn Festival Goa 2014, Splash Salon, Axis Bank, L’oreal, Mcdonalds, Tata Motors, Optimum Nutrition, Isuzu Motors and Lenskart to name a few.

Along with it, she has featured in magazines like Femina, Chitralekha, Beauty Today, Stylecruze and many more. Setting her throne in the fashion industry, Disha Pardeshi eventually moved to the small screen. She rose to fame with the serial ‘Waaras’ where she played the second lead role. Currently, the actress is seen in Star Pravah’s ‘Swabhimaan’ in a parallel lead. When asked about her plans of venturing into mainstream cinema, the actress revealed that she has been going through a lot of interesting projects. “Apart from serials and films, I have been reading many interesting scripts, and if all goes well, I shall announce my upcoming project soon”, the actress concluded.

