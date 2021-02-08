IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Disruption not restricted to pandemic, say experts at CFA Society conference
The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry.(CFA Society India)
The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry.(CFA Society India)
brand post

Disruption not restricted to pandemic, say experts at CFA Society conference

The virtual conference provided an excellent opportunity for over 1000 registered delegates to learn and network with some of the best minds in the industry and fellow CFA® charterholders.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

CFA Society India, in collaboration with CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, hosted its 11th virtual India Investment Conference between January 29 – January 31, 2021. The theme of this year’s conference was ‘Confronting Disruption’.

The virtual conference provided an excellent opportunity for over 1000 registered delegates to learn and network with some of the best minds in the industry and fellow CFA® charterholders.

“The theme for our conference this year was ‘Confronting Disruption’. While our scientists, policymakers, risk managers and business leaders have been able to respond and successfully manage the downside COVID-19 inflicted on everyone, but the pre-COVID disruptive forces haven’t gone away. Understanding and deliberating on these forces is critical for success in the complex world we are living in,” said Navneet Munot, CFA, Chairman, CFA Society India. “Humanity's resilience and resolve were not in lockdown during 2020. CFA Society India clocked a record number of high-quality webinars and virtual conferences,” he added.

The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry. The 11th edition of India Investment conference included sessions on confronting disruption, drivers of disruption, innovative finance and sustainable investments, disruptive decision making and so on.

In his brief session on ‘Confronting Disruption’ Lutfey Siddiqi, CFA, Managing Director, Regions and Society Relations, CFA Institute said that disruption is not restricted to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a once in a century phenomenon. He reminded all about New Year 2019 when IMF downgraded global growth forecasts in the context of a trade war between the two largest economies of the world, and the economic impact of extreme automation. He believes this is a period of radical uncertainty and we can no longer extrapolate the past to determine our future.

Value Investing is not about finding 'cheap stocks'. It is about finding something which is available at much less than it’s worth said Michael J. Mauboussin, Head of Consilient Research, Counterpoint Global in his session “Drivers of Disruption”. He spoke about how in 2020, some businesses have benefited from not just lower discount rates but also high volatility as the value of their optionality has increased. Coordinated actions by central banks are resulting in unprecedented discount rates. He thinks that a major disruption is the disruption in valuation methodologies.

In his session, Chris Mayer, Portfolio Manager & Co-founder, Woodlock House Family Capital stated that there’s always value versus growth in certain stocks, where one stock has more value and the other will promise more growth and vice – versa. In finance, investors are particularly prone to being over-enthusiastic in trusting product labels more than they should. Also, it’s better not to generalize. The auto industry may not be doing well, but Ferrari is a terrific business! There are companies in every sector that beat the industry stereotype, so never get stuck with rigid labels.

During his session on ‘Something of Value’, Howard Marks, CFA, Co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital Management stated that it is worrisome that investors expect that all problems will be solved by central banks. It creates moral hazard and encourages investors to take more risk than they should. He also believes that It will be a mistake to think that tech stocks will not go through cycles. These stocks will go down in future sometime and there will be some bad experiences. However, some of them will be very successful in the long term. Hence, one would do well to identify the long-term winners and hold them rather than try to time and avoid drawdowns. He believes that all currencies lack intrinsic value, and only work because they are accepted by others. The same is true of Bitcoin as well.

David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of The Carlyle Group in his session ‘The View from Washington’ shared his insights on the global economy, stating that it depends, to some extent, on our recognition of climate change. If we don't think that climate change is here, and we ignore it, we're more likely to fall behind economically. He also discussed the impact of the pandemic on the US economy and the need for additional stimulus.

Hiro Mizuno, Japanese financial executive & former Executive Management Director and CIO of GPIF in his session ‘United Nations Special Envoy on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investments’ noted that ESG is not just about managing portfolio risk. Our attitude to ESG will determine how our industry will be perceived by Society.

In her session ‘Disrupting Decision Making’, Dr. Grace Lordan, Founding Director, The Inclusion Initiative & Director, MSc in Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics stated that there is no optimal decision-making strategy that we can learn in the classroom. Instead, what we do in real life should be seen as a coping strategy, and we should see it as a work in progress and not an absolute process.

Speaking on the success of the 11th India Investment Conference, Vidhu Shekar, CFA, CIPM, Country Head, India, CFA Institute said, “Technological innovation and changing demographics are among the many forces that have accelerated the pace of disruption, Besides, there is a growing awareness of the increasing importance of sustainability and responsible investing. The 11th India Investment Conference, jointly hosted by CFA Society India and CFA Institute offered a unique forum to network, learn and deliberate on these and many other challenges and opportunities we face. We are delighted with the response we have received from delegates from all over the world. This is the 11th successful year of the India Investment Conference and the first time the event was conducted virtually.”

The three-day 11th virtual India Investment Conference had a stellar line-up of global speakers including Michael J. Mauboussin, Head of Consilient Research, Counterpoint Global; Chris Mayer, Portfolio Manager & Co-founder, Woodlock House Family Capital; Howard Marks, CFA, Co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital Management; David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of The Carlyle Group; Hiro Mizuno, Japanese financial executive & former Executive Management Director and CIO of GPIF; Dr. Grace Lordan, Founding Director, The Inclusion Initiative & Director, MSc in Behavioural Science and so on.

About CFA Society India

CFA Society India, (officially known as the Indian Association of Investment Professionals (IAIP)), was established in April 2005 as an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals. As one of the 156 CFA Institute member societies, CFA Society India connects local members to a global network of investment professionals. For more information, visit www.cfasocietyindia.org

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 160,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 161 local member societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

Media Contact Details

Divya Ayalasomayajula, CFA Institute, divya.a@cfainstitute.in, +91-7045767044; Tayyab Imadi, Ogilvy, tayyab.imadi@ogilvy.com, +91-9967212492


Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice.(Bajaj Finance)
With the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a good investment choice.(Bajaj Finance)
brand post

Why Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart investment choice for millennials

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST
With guaranteed returns and the facility to invest from the comfort of home, Fixed Deposit can be one of the best investment choices for millennials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry.(CFA Society India)
The conference brought together many leading local and global investment management practitioners, experts, and economists to discuss the latest trends in the global investment management industry.(CFA Society India)
brand post

Disruption not restricted to pandemic, say experts at CFA Society conference

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The virtual conference provided an excellent opportunity for over 1000 registered delegates to learn and network with some of the best minds in the industry and fellow CFA® charterholders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sameeksha Katyal
Sameeksha Katyal
brand post

Indian actor & filmmaker Sameeksha Katyal shines in Hollywood

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • She has also been a successful model, and now a business mentor at Drexel University and also has contributed to the #HeforShe campaign as a Youth Volunteer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Summary - A Musical Series’ by Gajendra Verma
‘Summary - A Musical Series’ by Gajendra Verma
brand post

Virtual Planet Music presents ‘Summary - A Musical Series’ by Gajendra Verma

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • Get to know more about this treat for Valentines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha in a still from the film
Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha in a still from the film
brand post

Lahore Confidential review: Subterfuge meets romance in ZEE5’s spy thriller

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:53 PM IST
ZEE5’s newest release Lahore Confidential is a thrilling love story of two spies from different countries, who are torn between their love for each other and a strong sense of patriotism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oshan Raj has shown time and again how complicated yet satisfying it is to work as a producer.(Oshan Raj )
Oshan Raj has shown time and again how complicated yet satisfying it is to work as a producer.(Oshan Raj )
brand post

Oshan Raj - A producer & self-made man whose success story is inspiring

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
He has worked with popular Punjabi singers such as Karan Randhawa, Guri and Jass Manak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Khatri
Karan Khatri
brand post

Indian Hypebeast culture: Karan Khatri is the 'hype' in Hypebeast

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Karan Khatri is one of India’s biggest Hypebeasts in the country. His passion for sneakers and other collectible street wear items has in a lot of ways introduced the Hypebeast culture in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A recent success story from their institute is that of Essakiraj Arumugam from Tamil Nadu, who secured first rank in the all-India level in the CA final Nov 2020.
A recent success story from their institute is that of Essakiraj Arumugam from Tamil Nadu, who secured first rank in the all-India level in the CA final Nov 2020.
brand post

GM Test Series offers excellence in professional courses with online test series

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
GM Test Series is India’s most trusted test preparation platform for professional courses like CA, CS, CMA, CFA and is serving 1 Lakh+ students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Badwaik
Aditya Badwaik
brand post

Aditya Badwaik is emerging as one of the top project management professionals

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The youngster is all about his grit, passion and commitment to turn everything into something extraordinary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
increase your YouTube subscribers
increase your YouTube subscribers
brand post

SMM-World.Com explains best ways to increase YouTube subscribers

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • Try out one of these tips for each new video you post or implement one a week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeraj Kochhar
Neeraj Kochhar
brand post

Neeraj Kochhar of Viraj Profiles plans to hire more from the hinterland of India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • The Chairman & Managing Director is planning to hire over 1,200 ITI and Diploma holders in the current financial year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikramjeet Sharma, Founder &amp; Managing Director at Le Florence Weddings
Vikramjeet Sharma, Founder & Managing Director at Le Florence Weddings
brand post

Le Florence is making every wedding spectacular

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • Le Florence Weddings also assists you with all the little knick-knacks that come along with getting married including Guest calling & RSVP. Including the bespoke invites, customized gifts for the attendees and even the major task of the wedding shopping.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Pavan Khaitan
Pankaj Pavan Khaitan
brand post

Pankaj Pavan Khaitan emerges as India's youngest producer

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • "Behind The Truth” the new sensational web series is on board and has the youngest producer of the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up.
A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up.
brand post

5 simple ways to get your business loan approved

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST
When used wisely, the capital from an SME loan can boost your business turnover and even help land you a decent chunk of the market share. However, before applying for secured or unsecured business loans, it is important to prepare thoroughly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krini Furniture, a Mumbai-based furniture manufacturer, provides customers with intelligent solutions to make the best out of tight spaces.(Krini Furniture)
Krini Furniture, a Mumbai-based furniture manufacturer, provides customers with intelligent solutions to make the best out of tight spaces.(Krini Furniture)
brand post

Here's how Krini offers smart space-saving furniture solutions

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Krini Furniture offers space-saving and smart furniture solutions according to your needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP