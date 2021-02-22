District 98 Toastmasters organizes its first hybrid Leadership Training Program

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 22nd February 2021 - Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hybrid meetings, which are a combination of virtual and physical set-ups, are gaining popularity. Adapting to this new-age way of convening, District 98 Toastmasters, operating in western, central and parts of southern India, organised their third District Officer Training Program for 2020-21 in Jaipur and on Zoom on 20th and 21st February 2021.

District 98 is a part of Toastmasters International, a 96-year old organisation dedicated to improving the communication and leadership skills of individuals. Over the years, Toastmasters International (TI) has helped millions of people in becoming a better version of themselves, thereby promoting their personal as well as professional growth. It helps people mitigate their stage fear, communicate their thoughts in a smarter way and network with thousands of fellow members and guests.

Since its inception, TI has had a well-defined educational program for its members to follow and regulate their development. In the current scenario, the educational program being followed is Pathways - a comprehensive, self-paced learning model tailored to suit the personal and professional needs of members. It has been crafted to help individuals develop and improve around 300 competencies.

On the leadership front, members are encouraged to take up various roles at different levels, including club, district and internationally. Training is considered an important aspect of preparing the leaders for the service of members. District Officer Training Program (DOTP) covers training of leaders serving at the district level and equipping them with the required knowledge to cater to members.

In this DOTP of District 98, more than 90 leaders were trained in the hybrid set up. The two-day event had various sessions, which focused on different competencies including growth and conflict management. It was organised under the supervision of the District Director, Niteash Agarwaal, DTM. Such kinds of training help the pool of leaders inculcate a 360-degree approach in their leadership style.

About District 98

District 98 comprises 247 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000+ members.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.