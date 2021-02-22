District 98 Toastmasters organizes its first hybrid Leadership Training Program
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 22nd February 2021 - Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hybrid meetings, which are a combination of virtual and physical set-ups, are gaining popularity. Adapting to this new-age way of convening, District 98 Toastmasters, operating in western, central and parts of southern India, organised their third District Officer Training Program for 2020-21 in Jaipur and on Zoom on 20th and 21st February 2021.
District 98 is a part of Toastmasters International, a 96-year old organisation dedicated to improving the communication and leadership skills of individuals. Over the years, Toastmasters International (TI) has helped millions of people in becoming a better version of themselves, thereby promoting their personal as well as professional growth. It helps people mitigate their stage fear, communicate their thoughts in a smarter way and network with thousands of fellow members and guests.
Since its inception, TI has had a well-defined educational program for its members to follow and regulate their development. In the current scenario, the educational program being followed is Pathways - a comprehensive, self-paced learning model tailored to suit the personal and professional needs of members. It has been crafted to help individuals develop and improve around 300 competencies.
On the leadership front, members are encouraged to take up various roles at different levels, including club, district and internationally. Training is considered an important aspect of preparing the leaders for the service of members. District Officer Training Program (DOTP) covers training of leaders serving at the district level and equipping them with the required knowledge to cater to members.
In this DOTP of District 98, more than 90 leaders were trained in the hybrid set up. The two-day event had various sessions, which focused on different competencies including growth and conflict management. It was organised under the supervision of the District Director, Niteash Agarwaal, DTM. Such kinds of training help the pool of leaders inculcate a 360-degree approach in their leadership style.
If you are looking for improving your public speaking and leadership skills and tapping into networking opportunities, then Toastmasters is the right place for you. Visit toastmasters.org to know more or click here.
About District 98
District 98 comprises 247 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000+ members.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
District 98 Toastmasters organizes its first hybrid Leadership Training Program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sphinx Solutions: Redefining digital experience through advanced technology
- Their major services comprise Mobile Application Development, RPA, Ecommerce Portals and Custom Software Development – CRM and ERP development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing
- The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OneDios launches automotive services
- OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simran Balar Jain has answers to all your queries related to female hygiene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stilt launches remittance product for immigrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Findbusy plans to market Pan-India going forward
- Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian army signs MoU With Punit Balan’s Indrani Balan Foundation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#LiveItUp sale by Godrej L’Affaire brings you a fortnight of best deals
- With #LiveItUp sale, the lifestyle brands will offer the most exclusive digital deals to patrons across categories of food, fashion, beauty, retail, footwear, home décor and interiors, appliances, baby care, personal care, hair care, health and hygiene, wellness, jewellery, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Switch.do – A job portal launched to help the youth get employment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egg Freezing – A convenient yet affordable option to enjoy motherhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why does weight loss surgery work when conventional weight loss methods don't!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 methods to get funds for your business idea or start-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness is all about keeping a balance, says actor and model Jai Bhatia
- Very recently, Jai has been signed by the makers of Andhadhund to play a lead role in an upcoming web series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd: Global recognition in Real Leaders Impact Awards 2021
- Ziqitza Limited alone has helped save more than 32 million lives, and in the last 6 months Ziqitza has transferred over 1.5 lac corona patients and handled over 1.5 million calls related to pandemic for both rural – urban, mass and corporate population in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox