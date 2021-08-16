Diversify your investment portfolio with Bajaj Finance online FD

When it comes to investing for multiplying your savings, it is important to invest smartly. Today, there are several investment avenues, such as stocks, equity shares, mutual funds and more. However, most of these investments come with an inherent risk, involving market fluctuations or rise in inflation.

One way to reduce the overall risk in your investment portfolio is to diversify, or spread your money between different investment options. To mitigate the risk and balance your investment portfolio, you can invest a portion of your savings in fixed deposits, which offer fixed returns at a pre-determined rate.

Here’s a quick look at how a fixed deposit can enrich your finances.

Pre-determined returns

When you invest in fixed deposits, you can build a sizeable corpus that can be used to fulfil your investment goals. By staying invested for a longer period, your interest compounds year after year, which helps you make most of the accrued interest.

Customizable investments

Fixed deposits enable you to choose interest payout options to suit your financial goals. If you’re a pensioner looking for a steady stream of funds, you can opt for a non-cumulative fixed deposit with a monthly payout.

Alternatively, if you’d like to build a large retirement corpus, a cumulative FD is the way to go. By choosing a longer tenor, you can accumulate a larger amount of savings.

Low-risk returns

Though equities and stocks are essential investment options, their proportion in one’s portfolio should be based on risk appetite, investment goals and age. Invest a sizeable portion of this corpus in fixed deposits, to keep your capital safe, and to receive an assured amount at maturity.

With market volatilities at an all-time high, now is the best time to invest in fixed deposits. You can benefit from higher interest rates, and gain higher returns, while enjoying a host of other benefits that make FDs a must-have element in your investment portfolio. Bajaj Finance is one such financier that provides investors the dual benefit of stability of deposit, as well as, generous returns owing to the high FD interest rates.

Here are few of the reasons why one should consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD.

Assured attractive returns

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest FD rates along with the option to get periodic payouts. The FD interest rates calculator, on the Bajaj Finserv website is designed to provide you with accurate information about FD interest rates and returns applicable to the specific combinations of tenor, amount, and FD type.

Consider that you have invested Rs. 30,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD. The table below shows the returns you can receive, basis the tenor you choose.

The returns you can receive, basis the tenor you choose.

Thus, you can look at attractive FD rates, with the assurance of guaranteed returns on your deposit. A 5-year tenor yields Rs. 7,46,061 more at maturity as compared to a 2-year tenor. Hence, locking in savings for a longer tenor is recommended if growing a large corpus is your aim. This makes a Bajaj Finance online FD a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to mitigate risks and diversify their investment portfolio.

Easy loan and withdrawal facility

It is important to prepare for an unforeseen emergency that warrants a free flow of cash. With Bajaj Finance FD investors can avail of an easy loan against FD that goes up to 75% of the value of their FD. Additionally, there is a provision for withdrawing money prematurely before the tenor of your FD matures, in order to meet your immediate financial needs. This investment tool not only stabilizes your investment portfolio, but also, provides an easy liquidity option.

Easy online investment procedure

With this online FD process, there is no need to wait in long queues, and as a non-senior citizen, you also receive 0.10% additional rate benefit on investing through the Bajaj Finserv website.

Credible investment platform

Your savings remain safe with Bajaj Finance, as it is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. In case of any interest rate revisions, you go on to reap higher returns over time.

With all of these elements, you can choose to invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD to diversify your investment portfolio.Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.