Diversify your portfolio with contactless Bajaj Finance online FD

Logging into your brokerage account to see reducing values of your portfolio balance amount, can be disheartening, especially during times of market volatilities. A good way to de-risk and protect your savings from market fluctuations, is to divide your investments among multiple options. This technique of portfolio diversification can help you compensate for losses incurred in one scheme, with benefits from another.

When most of your investments are exposed to market risk, it is better to allocate a portion of your savings to fixed deposit. As a safe investment avenue, fixed deposit offers constant returns, which are unaffected by market fluctuations.

Reasons to diversify portfolio with Bajaj Finance online FD

If you’re looking for the right FD investment, consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, which offers the option to lock into attractive FD rates from the comfort of your home. Here’s a look at why choosing to diversify your investments with Bajaj Finance FD can be a great option.

Interest rates up to 7.25%

Those going through the unpredictable crests and troughs of the stock market seek refuge in the safety of assured returns on their fixed deposit. With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you also stand to gain from attractive FD interest rates, so you can grow your savings easily.

Here are the interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance FD to non-senior citizens investing through offline mediums.

Table

As you can see, Bajaj Finance offers interest rates up to 7% to individuals investing offline, with a rate benefit of 0.10% on investing online. Senior citizens get an additional rate benefit of 0.25%, which helps them get assured returns up to 7.25%. By locking into these attractive FD rates, you can stabilize your portfolio with assured returns.

Easy online investment

By investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, you get to skip lengthy paperwork and the challenges of waiting in long queues. With this online mode of investment, invest in FD from the comfort of your home. What’s more – you get an additional rate benefit of 0.10% that helps you grow your savings furthermore.

Flexible investment options

When investing in Bajaj Finance online FD, you can choose tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months, and you can also choose to get payouts on a periodic basis. Depending on your investment goals and intended horizon, you can choose tenors and payout frequencies that suit your requirements.

If your present financial situation dictates that you are in no position of making a lump sum investment, there is still an option to invest in a Bajaj Finance FD. Systematic Deposit Plan by Bajaj Finance is the perfect solution. The monthly deposit plan allows you the option, wherein you can deposit smaller amounts monthly and get your interests compounded to gain benefits in the future.

Along with these conveniences, investing in a Bajaj Finance FD offers highest safety of deposit with the assurance of guaranteed returns. Whatever be your financial situation now, diversifying your investments with a Bajaj Finance online FD will only benefit you by balancing out the risks, with rewards.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.