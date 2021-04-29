Divyanshu Mishra Anshu, from Madhya Pradesh, emerged as Covid-19 warrior

The whole world is affected by the corona epidemic, in such a situation some corona warriors also came out who pledged to help millions of people with their social work. Divyanshu Mishra Anshu who belongs to Katni in Madhya Pradesh, has done something similar. He reduced the financial burden of millions of people by providing CT scan machines to 9 government hospitals of Madhya Pradesh including Katni. However, for this he had to fight a long legal battle, let's know what was the whole matter.

Actually, the matter comes to know that even after the allocation of CT scan machine to government hospitals, this facility was not made available. Due to the same, people had to conduct this facility in private institutions at expensive prices. Divyanshu Mishra Anshu investigated the entire matter closely and filed a PIL in the High Court, after which this service was made available in all these government hospitals as per the High Court order.

Let us tell you that ever since the Corona epidemic started, Divyanshu Mishra started helping people. According to the news portal Media Hindustan, during this time, he made arrangements for patients from medicines to juice and oxygen cylinders. He constantly monitors government hospitals and is always ready to help the needy people. Due to the lockdown and this epidemic, many laborers and poor people became unemployed, during this time he distributed raw rations to the needy people and he proved himself to be a true Corona warrior by helping many people financially.

Divyanshu Mishra Anshu is serving as National Coordinator of National Student Union of India (NSUI). After many big demonstrations for student interests in student life, now he is helping people as a social worker. He says that the corona epidemic is causing damage to the whole world, in such a situation, it is very important for the common people to be aware. He requests people to apply masks and use sanitizers. He told that in this difficult time, confidence is very important, even if you get infected with the virus, then you should not lose your patience. Rather, you should try to protect yourself and your loved ones by carefully following the guidelines.

Divyanshu Mishra said that Remdesivir injection is being fiercely black marketed, some cases have also come up, which is very sad and condemnable. In such a situation, forced corona-affected families have to buy this injection at high prices. He has appealed to the government to resolve the problem soon.

