DJ Kunal has a dynamic personality and it reflects on his social media profiles as well.(DJ Kunal )
DJ Kunal a.k.a Kunal Mahato is all set to release his independent track soon

Kunal has been putting up his music at events for the Indian Premier League, Fiestro, Journey Festival, Mystery World, and many others.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST

Kolkata-based DJ/Music Producer DJ Kunal has been a hit name in the nightclubs and parties in the city for a long time. He has been putting up his music at events for the Indian Premier League, Fiestro, Journey Festival, Mystery World, and many others.

The high-end restaurants and pubs in the city have always been grabbing him up for festive occasions. He has been the resident DJ for Carpe Diem, Kolkata, and recently played there for a Pre-Valentine night.

Recently, the U Republic roped him in to play for them. He has also signed up for Tiktauli De Crop as their brand ambassador DJ. He is not just busy collaborating with brands but is also gearing up for the launch of his own tracks. He has tracks lined up for March and April.

These are all independent releases that have always intrigued him as an artist. He doesn't have a banner's hand behind him but is all for himself in this album. He plans to release them on music portals. The shooting for the music tracks has already started and he hopes to wrap them up soon and release the tracks for his fans.

He has always gone to say that a live video on YouTube named "Tiesto" inspired him to choose this profession. Not choosing to be a part of his family business and following his passion wholeheartedly has landed him in the right places.

He has a dynamic personality and it reflects on his social media profiles as well. He has more than 11k followers on Instagram and keeps updating them about his work.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

