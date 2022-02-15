DJ Nitish Gulyani takes over the music arena with his delightful remixes

The way music has evolved across India in the last few years has seen the rise of many DJs taking the center stage. For many, music is a pastime, and for a few, it is an escape from the chaos. Entertaining the audience with upbeat musical tunes of different genres, DJ Nitish Gulyani has claimed his name to fame as one of the most prolific artists in the country. The art of music is connected to the art of dance, and with these two aspects, the DJ is making people groove to his Vigorous chartbusters.

Known for creating ecstatic tunes and mixes, DJ Nitish Gulyani combines EDM and Bollywood music which has drawn the attention of many party lovers. Nitish’s love for music goes back to his School days, and the virtuoso has unarguably come a long way in his career. Among many things to adore about the DJ, it is his unique style of music that transcends the audience to a new high. More so, the talented artist has captivated the attention of many celebrated names, record labels and music companies.

The DJ’s association with India’s top-notch music labels like T-Series, Zee Music Company, Speed Records and Times Music has seen him race ahead of his contemporaries. Not to forget, DJ Nitish Gulyani has performed in India and many other global destinations. Some of the global events and gigs that he has been a part of are The Dream Team Tour (USA), The Da-Bangg Tour (London, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand), Badshah & Sunidhi Chauhan The Electric Tour (USA) and The Dubai Expo.

“When a plethora of talents come together, it is a treat to witness. I intend to set a benchmark for EDM by creating foot-tapping music that takes the industry by storm”, revealed DJ Nitish Gulyani.

In the past, he has shared the stage with Bollywood’s bigwigs like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. On the professional front, DJ Nitish Gulyani is all set to come up with the official remix of Vishal Mishra’s ‘Pyaar Ho Jayega’. It is believed that the song will be released during Valentine’s weekend on the official YouTube channel of Vyrl Originals.

On a concluding note, DJ Nitish Gulyani stated that he has many projects lined up this year. “I cannot contain my excitement. There are a lot of surprises in the store for all the music lovers out there”, he said.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.