DNC Infra Chairman decodes importance of infrastructure development

DNC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality goods and services, as well as exceptional levels of customer service. MD of DNC Infra Mr. Dirishala Naresh Chowdary says “The potential of success for a service provider is often based on the size and the makeup of the intended client base that the company is prospecting or targeting. A business that spends too much time prospecting for new clients while ignoring its existing clients runs the risk of losing its client base”.

The company has seen an incredible journey since its inception. DNC Infrastructure has experienced tremendous growth and acquired many strategic and valuable assets to enrich its portfolio. Further, they have been able to successfully turn them around with the help of a team of competent and dedicated people, who always supported the management in achieving its vision of a world-class infrastructure service company. These acquisitions have strengthened them in expanding in nearby countries. Also, the company has received several new projects and new clientele alongside delivering enhanced earnings which have benefitted the shareholders. Currently, DNC Infrastructure is having work orders close enough to 1 billion USD in hand, despite the pandemic and with a huge upside.

With the end of 2021 April, the company is approaching its journey to almost a decade and counting many more, which looks brighter and even more promising, and in this short span of time, DNC Infra has evolved into a world-class engineering & construction services provider in the country. In fact, COVID-19 dominated the whole of 2020 & 2021 and tested the resilience of the business model of the company. This has given them greater confidence in their services. As an event of global scale, it also forced the company to pause, review the emerging trends and prepare themselves to build a future-ready organization. Reaching towards a decade, they can proudly say that they have transformed themselves from a countries infrastructure provider into a globally diversified service company through strategic plans and organizational development.

Today, the company has traveled a long path, and there is a sense of pride and confidence in the entire team of DNC Infrastructure that they will be able to cope up with the evolving challenges.

The company expresses its gratitude towards all its customers, suppliers, workers, and other business partners who have helped them in enhancing and upgrading their process and in developing themselves into a world-class company.

"Trust is crucial in times of great turbulence. For them, this need has driven a focus on finding ways to deliver the services in high quality and assurance services effectively in unprecedented circumstances " says Dirishala Naresh.