DPS is dedicated to quality education: Dr. Archana Nigam

Education has a special importance in our life. The future is bright due to the high standard of education. DPS is providing quality education keeping in mind the future of the students.

Dr. Archana Nigam, Principal of DPS says that, “We are passionate about providing the best education to the students. She says that our vision is to carve out the multidimensional personality of each and every student of DPS, to make them unique from ordinary.”

Dr. Archana Nigam says that she is basically a teacher and associated with DPS with a view to give direction to my thinking through my work and to build an educational institution full of high level educational environment and international standards in my city.

DPS is a forward looking school with far-reaching vision. The students who passed out from here are studying in reputed colleges of the world and getting success in life. We have prepared our students working in many important positions today for the future.

Today all the training required for coding and online studies is the need of the hour. Keeping this in view, DPS is providing world class training and course material to the students.

Inspired by parents: Dr. Archana

Dr. Archana says that she got the lessons of discipline, culture and integrity from her lawyer father and teacher mother. While she feels she got logical intelligence and analysis from her father, she got the seriousness of becoming a dedicated student from her mother.

Middle-class, hardworking parents gave her only one formula of success: read and move forward, education is the destination and education is the way.

Apart from this, the discipline and labor found in the initial schooling in the city convent is the foundation of her personality.

Don't be afraid of struggles: Dr Archana

She believes that to get success in life, one has to struggle. So never be afraid, face the situation fiercely and ensure your victory. To climb up the stairs, one has to remove the foot from the ladder below. Always remember this thing.

Vision

Dr. Archana Nigam says that all round development of students is her vision. Realizing her responsibility towards the society, she has done many awareness programs for the cleanliness and safety of river Ganga, such as street plays, banners and posters, cleaning the ghats with my team from time to time and making them aware, smoking and intoxication. To conduct awareness programs for prohibition, to work continuously with various organizations for the development and benefit of children with disabilities, intellectually and physically handicapped children, proper education, uniform, arranging books for the students of the disadvantaged class, class IV working with them - she has worked in all these spheres. She also works towards proper arrangements for the health and safety of the employees. Dr. Archana says that keeping in mind the future, many schemes are being made for the students, which will be implemented at the appropriate time.

Better education should become the identity of Kanpur

Dr. Archana says that it is her dream that as Kanpur was once known as Manchester of India because of the mills of cotton cloth, now it should be known as the city of education in the country and the state. Every student should have the right to better education, this is her dream.

Success will come with hard work and dedication

The result is always commensurate with your hard work. Always remember that your determination to be successful is more important than any other work you do. When she was young, she gave tips to my teenage students to bring out new ideas and new plans and to use time wisely. She also taught them that only original ideas give identity.