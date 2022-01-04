Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj Bags Brands Impact Golden Glory Award – 2021

Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director of one of Chennai’s most popular skin clinics, Skin Envy&nbsp;had recently been conferred with the Style Icon Doctor of the Year award at Golden Glory Awards, presented by Brands Impact.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years, the awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that have embarked upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements. The ceremony was graced by the gorgeous Malaika Arora as the chief guest and many other B-town and Television personalities.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

After receiving the award, Dr Aishwarya said, “Receiving such a prestigious award before such an eminent crowd feels unreal. I was born and brought up in Chennai. As a teenager struggling with troubled skin, I visited every clinic possible. But no one listened to me, and no one understood what was going on with me and what I wanted. So, I decided to help myself. After studying skincare and realising that a lot of women were facing the problem still - I decided to set up Skin Envy. Getting this award pushes me to work harder and gives me confidence in doing more. The place I stand is a testimony of the genuine efforts I put into everything I do. Thank you so much for recognising my work and honouring me with this award. Grateful!”

Dr Aishwarya describes herself as a proud mom, entrepreneur and Instagram fashionista. Born and brought up in Chennai, her quest for knowledge took her to Dubai, Bangkok, and South Korea to study skincare. Growing up struggling with many skin-related issues - like acne, blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, blemishes, etc., all she ever wanted was clear skin. But her experience with the clinics she visited did not yield results. Realising this problem exists to this day among many, she wanted to create a place where every person who walks in is listened to carefully and treated like a celebrity. From this very idea, Skin Envy was born. Skin Envy is a skin clinic specialising in tailor-made, results-driven beauty treatments. With her own experience of 8 years in the industry, she made sure Skin Envy employs the latest technology and solutions to give clear and beautiful skin to her customers. Being the first in Tamil Nadu to launch Alma Soprano Titanium, the first in India to launch Hollywood Spectra Laser and the first in SAARC nations to launch Alma Prime X, Skin Envy has been at the forefront in incorporating the latest tech. Keeping safety first and using the best technology available - they are offering various services and products to their customers, helping them feel young and energised.

The belief that women can do it all regardless of their age, it is all about one’s own confidence and owning themselves for what they are, keeps Dr Aishwarya going. She started creating reels on Instagram to educate people on skincare and personal fashion. As people started seeing value in the content she was posting - one reel after another went viral, making her Instagram account blow up. More than for the fact that she has a huge following, she says this practice of creating reels has increased her confidence, and she would continue creating content for people who want to see it on her Instagram. She owes her success to three important people in her life - her mother Mrs Lakshmi, who dedicated her whole life to give Dr Aishwarya the best life possible; her mother in law, from whom she draws inspiration for traditional fashion; and her husband who has been her better half and her strength throughout. You can catch both her husband and her child getting featured in her reels quite often. The kind of genuine hard work and the effort she puts into everything she does is quite evident.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.