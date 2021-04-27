Dr. Akhilendra Singh won an award at SMEBIZZ Entrepreneurs Star Awards 2021

To give a motivational boost to the entrepreneurs during these tough times, SMEBIZZ organized a very renowned event, 'SMEBIZZ Entrepreneur's Star Awards 2021', on 10th March 2021, at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi. The Chief Guest of the award ceremony was Shri Shyam Jaju, the Ex-National Vice President Of BJP.

In this award ceremony, Dr. Akhilendra Singh, Director of AKS Clinic & renowned Hair Transplant Surgeon received the award title “Best Hair Transplant Centre of India”. Dr. Akhilendra Singh thanked the SMEBIZZ team for this Award function and dedicated this award to his patients and staff

In this grand event, SMEBIZZ brought together all the movers and shakers across India. There was a star-studded jury panel and a fully packed audience. A known celebrity anchor Simran Ahuja was the host of the event. The event graced by some of the very prominent names HE Mr. K L Ganju (Hony Consul General of Union of Comoros), HE Ms. Judith K.K Kan'gomaKapijimpanga (HIGH COMMISSIONER of the Republic of Zambia), HE Dr. Roger Gopaul (High Commissioner Of the Republic Of Trinidad And Tobago), Mr. Ernest Nana Adjei (TRADE COMMISSIONER- Embassy Of Ghana), Ms. Anca Verma (Chairman of Olialia world), ion Gaurav Gupta (Founder - Global Trade and Technology Council of India), Mr. Navratan Aggarwal (Director - Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd).

There were many other notable names in the event ranging from CEO and Directors of big MNC’s politicians etc.

The SMEBIZZ star awards is a great platform that gives encouragement and confidence to the aspiring and young entrepreneurs for their extraordinary work and has contributed to the overall growth of the nation. These awards were given to recognize the remarkable contributions made in the entrepreneurial world and showcase some exceptional talent.

Dr. Akhilendra Singh is one of the few notable individuals who got such a prestigious award for doing exceptionally well in his field. He has one of the best hair transplant clinics in Gurgaon. Dr. Akhilendra Singh has treated various patients successfully through PRP & Hair Transplant procedures.

About Dr. Akhilendra Singh:

Dr. Akhilendra Singh is the founder and director of AKS Clinic- Hair Transplant Skin & Laser Centre, one of the leading clinics of hair transplant in Delhi & NCR. He had completed his MD in Venereology, Dermatology, and Leprology from PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research), one of the top-notch institutes in the country.

Dr. Akhilendra Singh has been a pioneer of FUE and has been one of the major brains behind the introduction of FUE since the time it came into the country. Apart from running his Clinic, he always shares his knowledge with various aspiring doctors in seminars and webinars.

AKS Clinic, over time, has become the leading clinic that caters to various problems such as hair transplant & Skin issues. At AKC Clinic, one can experience extreme professionalism and the usage of some of the most advanced technologies and equipment, which has made them have a great success rate. Even during this pandemic Situation of COVID 19, all the safety measures were implemented during treatment procedures.

Many celebrities have trusted AKS Clinic for their hair transplant process. Some of the notable names include Comedy actor Sunil Pal, Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta, Punjabi Singer, and actor Mr. Sarbjit Cheema, Jr Dev Anand Mr. Kishore Bhanushali, Sanjay Swaraj, and many other actors, sports personality, bureaucrats, etc.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content

