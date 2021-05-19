Dr Anju Sharma has years of experience in Alternative Medicine and Therapies

Having spent more than a decade in the industry, DR Anuj Sharma has mastered 128 traditional and international healing modalities which have helped many of her patients.

The more we speak about this medical professional who has immense knowledge of the field, the less it is. Dr Anju Sharma who is a certified medical professional having done her MBBS & Post Graduation in Neuroscience, is a known Psychic reformer, Sound & Energy Master, Wellness-Holistic Coach, International Speaker and Founder of the Musical Healing Band named “Sound of Infinity”, which has helped hundreds of her patients achieve a life which was much desired by them but were not able to have a grip over it. It has been more than a decade that she has been working relentlessly in this field and has garnered much appreciation for her work.

Her specialization ranges from colour, hydro, art, verbal, to non-verbal and many more. Along with mastering in these modalities, she is also a certified Aroma Therapy Facilitator, Master Trainer in Scientific Vastu Healing, as well as an Energy and Radiation Healer. Many who are unaware it was Dr Anju Sharma’s idea to get the sound healing Musical Band to India. During her years long experience, she has also coached and trained a number of healers and students from various fields. We ask her, what is it that makes her unique from her contemporaries in the same field, to which she answers, "I have mastered the craft of Nada (Sound) Healing and have been successful in exploring the healing potential of Nada (Sound), Indian Sonic and Vibrational Sciences and their scientific applications in the wellness of mind and body. I have used Sound, Raga, Mantra, Music, and various combinations to treat and heal people, and each of them have got positive results, and I think this unique ability of mine makes me distinct from others."

Her work has won her many laurels which include getting felicitated with the title of Sound Queen in Dubai. She also holds expertise in Dowsing Master, Face Reader, Angel Card Reader, Subconscious Mind Reader, Matrix Re-imprinting, Past Life Matrix Re-imprinting, EFT, NLP and Access Conscious Tropical Astrology. Talking about her awards, she has won more than 14 International & National awards for her research work since her initial days, which in itself is a great achievement. One of her best awards includes the prestigious 'Best Relationship Analyst Award' by the Government of India. The list of her awards and recognition are so vast that it would take a long time to count in all.

She has been honoured by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Education Minister and the HRD Minister of India for her Anti-drug campaign, and her name has also been nominated for the "Marvellous Book Record' of the world for her astounding achievements. She has been a part of various events where she has promoted good health and well being. During the lockdown Dr Anju Sharma has held numerous online meditation programs to beat the anxiety in people that came along with the pandemic. Amidst the pandemic, she also undertook an online Sound & Healing workshop for the differently abled students at Manovikas’ Manbhavan program.

Her humongous body of work in the medical field and her passion to spread goodness and awareness about good health is indeed worth an applause and deserves a standing ovation.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.