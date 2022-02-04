Dr Dad launches its store, to offer baby products for parents & parents-to-be

India, 4th February 2022: Dr Dad, a premium parenting resource website has launched its e-commerce website - www.drdad.inwith the intent to make premium quality and doctor-approved products available to parents anywhere, anytime in India. The brand’s ideology stands on developing products after understanding the needs of parents and parents-to-be. The new-age parents want the best for their newborn but they do not want to step out with their baby in this situation. To aid with this, the new Dr Dad online store has been specifically designed to help parents easily find the best products for all their needs.

The new Shopping Tab on the Dr Dad website offers a wider range of exclusive products from different categories such as feeding products, healthy kits, swaddles, parenting books, oral kits and many more in one place. Not just the exclusive products, consumers will also be able to get help and guidance directly from doctors here. That is not all, the first 100 parents who buy any product from the Dr Dad website will get a one-year free subscription to “So-Parenting” Magazine.

Dr. Gaurav Nigam, M.D. Paediatrician & CEO, Dr Dad said, “With the same passion as ever, we are proud to continue designing innovative offerings in order to become a partner to every parent in their fantastic journey from pregnancy to parenting. The launch of the new tab on the website will be an amazing experience for every Dr Dad lover as they will now be able to shop premium hand-picked products in one place from the comfort of their home.”

In order to meet the highest standard of online shopping, smooth delivery, and safety, Dr Dad has associated with a highly secure payment gateway like Razorpay, India’s leading Payment Gateway platform for e-commerce experience; and the top logistics software for hustle free transmission of products. With these partners on board, the brand aims to create an effortless digital experience for its valued customers.

Dr Gaurav Nigam said, “Dr Dad is the must-have companion for every stage of your parenting journey. Whether you’re expecting a new baby or navigating life with little ones, Dr Dad has a range of parenting topics, expert advice, and beautiful fashion for you and your family. With a team of experts & doctors on hand, Dr Dad ready to answer all your questions-from health, sleep and fitness to education choices and travel options, as well as all the latest products and trends.”

Further, Dr Dad has innovative and highly researched furniture for kids in the pipeline. “We want to share happiness on the face of every child so with you every purchase we will not only deliver the product to you but also give away one Ice Cream to the child of a family who cannot afford it”, said Dr. Gaurav Nigam.

Dr. Dad’s founder Dr. Gaurav Nigam is a well-known educationist, paediatrician, founder of iCare, and founder of Intelligentsia. He has also authored a book titled ‘Devil Inside My Mind’. Dr. Nigam gathered simplicity from the Gandhian institute in Sewagram and knowledge from prestigious bodies like AIMS, MGIMS, Wardha; Jayadeva, NIMHANS, Kidwai and Harvard Medical School. Additionally, he is also the founder of iCare- an organization working in the area of new-age Child Health care, and Intelligentsia, a research-based playschool.

