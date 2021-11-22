Dr. Deepak Shenoy gets an Honorary Doctorate in the pharmaceutical sector

Dr. Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director of Medec Dragon Pvt Limited has been accorded with an Honorary Doctorate in pharmaceutical science and global health by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre. The honour has been conferred for his dedication and contributions to the advancement of pharmacy worldwide which cannot be overstated. With his game-changing strategies and innovative approach, he has taken the pharmaceutical sector to the next level.

Founded in the Year 2010, Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd is a Pharmaceutical company that has achieved the Export House status through unwavering dedication, consistent efforts and endless innovation. Dr. Deepak believe that “Work hard in silence, let the quality of your work make the noise.” The dedication to developing Pharmaceutical Formulations, API’s, Surgicals, Veterinay, Herbal & Nutraceutical Products; Medec aims to deliver unique value to patients and socities all around the world.

Conferring the Honorary Doctorate the chiefs at the university commented, “Dr. Deepak Shenoy is an epitome of leadership. He has proved that with sheer determination and pure intention nothing is unachievable”. The university professionals further added, “With his relentless efforts and unwavering commitment, the doctor has demonstrated that he is the most deserving candidate for this prestigious award”.

Dr. Deepak Shenoy who has been recognized for his exemplary contribution in helping the organization in its journey towards a global transformation says, “I am grateful to the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre for honouring me for my skills and services. I assure you that I will not take the honour for granted and will put my best foot forward in bringing results that matter to society. I am aware that the honour comes with a corresponding obligation to use my knowledge and skills to advance the course of humanity and to support the aspirations of this great University and I will make sure that I fulfil my commitment to take the pharmaceutical landscape to new heights.”

At Medec Dragon Pvt Limited, Dr. Deepak Shenoy is responsible for worldwide strategy and commercial growth. Having vast knowledge about the field, Dr. Deepak Shenoy is bringing inventions that nobody has ever talked about. To stand up to the expectations of the Honorary Doctorate, Dr.Deepak Shenoy is making an outstanding contribution and following tactics that are based on the principles of truth and morality. With true leadership, great success comes and Dr. Deepak Shenoy has proved the same with his unwavering commitment towards his goal and ambitions.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.