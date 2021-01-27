Dr Hari Krishna Maram honoured with D.Litt in the field of digital revolution

Dr Hari Krishna Maram was felicitated with honorary D.Litt by Dr Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor Jain University, Justice Hulvadi G Ramesh, Dr Asif Iqbal President Indian Economic Trade Organization and many more distinguished guests for his work at Vision Digital India.

Vision Digital India has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 million students in the coming few years. The course will prepare the youth with digital and analytical skills, which are much sought-after by the corporate sectors.

Many bright young minds today, do not get to live their dream of making it big in the corporate world, simply because of the immense gap between the education that has been imparted to them and industry requirements. The industry today is upgrading itself at such a breakneck speed that most educational institutions cannot keep up. It is why the courses they offer are becoming dated and obsolete, and students armed with such degrees find themselves to be inadequately trained to cut in a highly-competitive industry.

“This is what Vision Digital India had in mind when it created a course that is precisely tailored to meet the demands of the corporate world, and ensure that students are industry-ready. Through its endeavour, Vision Digital India is trying to make PM Narendra Modi’s flagship campaign Digital India, a resounding success and it is succinctly summed up in their motto ‘Enable Digital’, said Dr Hari Krishna Maram, Chairman, Vision Digital India, on asking about this endeavour.

To turn dreams into reality, Vision Digital India has incorporated niche technology into its course-structure to make it industry-relevant. Employers don’t just look into a candidate’s scorecard but what truly works in a student’s favour is how quickly they can be inducted into the workforce. And, this calls students for acquiring a better understanding of new and advanced technological concepts like data science, cloud and analytics. Hence, forming the backbone of an industry.

What sets the course apart is the fact that Vision Digital India is bringing to the table top-notch digital education at extremely affordable prices. What adds to its USP is that it has joined hands with Google, IBM, and Amazon, to rope in their technical know-how. Such as the analytics certificate comes from IBM and Google certifies the Digital Marketing course.

Moreover, Vision Digital India has secured the help of industry professionals who know the real world, how it works, knowledge of current updates and requirements and expectation of employers from employees. Who can instruct and train students better than those who are knowledgeable in the corporate world?

But, how does it go about it? Vision Digital India approaches colleges to implement its course. As per university regulations, the duration of the course is set at 80 hours. The bulk of it, 60% is dedicated to hands-on training and the remaining 40% is about theory.

Sir Dr Hari Krishna Maram, Digital Brand Ambassador and Director of Vision Digital India, has worked in the field of Management and Management Education that spans over 26 years. His work in leading MNC Novartis Global Pharma including an illustrious career in education and has served as the Governing Council Member at AIMA (All India Management Association), Vice President at AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools).

Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor Global Digital University USA and Director - Stayfit Pvt Ltd, he was Honorable Secretary- BMA (Bangalore Management Association), Treasurer-Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) South India, Executive Board Member at NIPM and Chairperson Higher Education Forum - Karnataka. Dr Hari Krishna Maram’s efforts in management education have been recognized on numerous occasions by the Government of India.

Also a member of UGC Committee, besides being an excellent academician and educationist,. Dr Hari Krishna Maram is involved with a large number of CSR activities. He is the District Chairman of Lion's International, Trustee of Lions Super Speciality Eye Hospital & Lions District Service Foundation. Additionally, he is the Chief Mentor of the great initiative "Bangalore Green" which aims at environmental conservation in Bangalore.

Throughout his lifetime, Dr Hari Krishna Maram has received various awards like Prestigious Knighthood Award from the UK, MTC Global Top 10 Thinkers, ‘Ramaswamy P Aiyar Best Young Teacher’ Award by AIMS, ‘J L Batra Best Research Paper’ Award, ‘Education Evangelist of India’ Award, Lions International President's Medal, Karmavira Chakra Award, ‘Medal of Honour’ from CIAC Global & The Education. He also won ‘50 Most Admired Global Indians’ award from Passion Vista Magazine, Sunfo High appreciation award from Srilanka, International Leadership Innovations Excellence Award from Indo-Srilanka Economic Summit, Shiksha Rattan award from Institute of Economic Studies, International Icon Award from International Economic Summit at Thailand, Global CIO Award by Global CIO Forum and many more.

