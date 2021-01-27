IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Dr Hari Krishna Maram honoured with D.Litt in the field of digital revolution
Vision Digital India has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 million students in the coming few years.
Vision Digital India has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 million students in the coming few years.
brand post

Dr Hari Krishna Maram honoured with D.Litt in the field of digital revolution

Vision Digital India, a brainchild of Dr Hari Krishna Maram, plays a vital role in creating employment opportunity by providing Digital Skills.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST

Dr Hari Krishna Maram was felicitated with honorary D.Litt by Dr Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor Jain University, Justice Hulvadi G Ramesh, Dr Asif Iqbal President Indian Economic Trade Organization and many more distinguished guests for his work at Vision Digital India.

Vision Digital India has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 million students in the coming few years. The course will prepare the youth with digital and analytical skills, which are much sought-after by the corporate sectors.

Many bright young minds today, do not get to live their dream of making it big in the corporate world, simply because of the immense gap between the education that has been imparted to them and industry requirements. The industry today is upgrading itself at such a breakneck speed that most educational institutions cannot keep up. It is why the courses they offer are becoming dated and obsolete, and students armed with such degrees find themselves to be inadequately trained to cut in a highly-competitive industry.

“This is what Vision Digital India had in mind when it created a course that is precisely tailored to meet the demands of the corporate world, and ensure that students are industry-ready. Through its endeavour, Vision Digital India is trying to make PM Narendra Modi’s flagship campaign Digital India, a resounding success and it is succinctly summed up in their motto ‘Enable Digital’, said Dr Hari Krishna Maram, Chairman, Vision Digital India, on asking about this endeavour.

To turn dreams into reality, Vision Digital India has incorporated niche technology into its course-structure to make it industry-relevant. Employers don’t just look into a candidate’s scorecard but what truly works in a student’s favour is how quickly they can be inducted into the workforce. And, this calls students for acquiring a better understanding of new and advanced technological concepts like data science, cloud and analytics. Hence, forming the backbone of an industry.

What sets the course apart is the fact that Vision Digital India is bringing to the table top-notch digital education at extremely affordable prices. What adds to its USP is that it has joined hands with Google, IBM, and Amazon, to rope in their technical know-how. Such as the analytics certificate comes from IBM and Google certifies the Digital Marketing course.

Moreover, Vision Digital India has secured the help of industry professionals who know the real world, how it works, knowledge of current updates and requirements and expectation of employers from employees. Who can instruct and train students better than those who are knowledgeable in the corporate world?

But, how does it go about it? Vision Digital India approaches colleges to implement its course. As per university regulations, the duration of the course is set at 80 hours. The bulk of it, 60% is dedicated to hands-on training and the remaining 40% is about theory.

Sir Dr Hari Krishna Maram, Digital Brand Ambassador and Director of Vision Digital India, has worked in the field of Management and Management Education that spans over 26 years. His work in leading MNC Novartis Global Pharma including an illustrious career in education and has served as the Governing Council Member at AIMA (All India Management Association), Vice President at AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools).

Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor Global Digital University USA and Director - Stayfit Pvt Ltd, he was Honorable Secretary- BMA (Bangalore Management Association), Treasurer-Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) South India, Executive Board Member at NIPM and Chairperson Higher Education Forum - Karnataka. Dr Hari Krishna Maram’s efforts in management education have been recognized on numerous occasions by the Government of India.

Also a member of UGC Committee, besides being an excellent academician and educationist,. Dr Hari Krishna Maram is involved with a large number of CSR activities. He is the District Chairman of Lion's International, Trustee of Lions Super Speciality Eye Hospital & Lions District Service Foundation. Additionally, he is the Chief Mentor of the great initiative "Bangalore Green" which aims at environmental conservation in Bangalore.

Throughout his lifetime, Dr Hari Krishna Maram has received various awards like Prestigious Knighthood Award from the UK, MTC Global Top 10 Thinkers, ‘Ramaswamy P Aiyar Best Young Teacher’ Award by AIMS, ‘J L Batra Best Research Paper’ Award, ‘Education Evangelist of India’ Award, Lions International President's Medal, Karmavira Chakra Award, ‘Medal of Honour’ from CIAC Global & The Education. He also won ‘50 Most Admired Global Indians’ award from Passion Vista Magazine, Sunfo High appreciation award from Srilanka, International Leadership Innovations Excellence Award from Indo-Srilanka Economic Summit, Shiksha Rattan award from Institute of Economic Studies, International Icon Award from International Economic Summit at Thailand, Global CIO Award by Global CIO Forum and many more.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Kaushal is on the top of his game and is trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world. With tremendous knowledge about showbiz, Joshi has now geared up to don the producer’s hat.
Kaushal is on the top of his game and is trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world. With tremendous knowledge about showbiz, Joshi has now geared up to don the producer’s hat.
brand post

Celebrity manager Kaushal Joshi gives versatility a new meaning

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Kaushal has tremendous knowledge about showbiz and is also trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Premal Udani
Premal Udani
brand post

Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council gets a new chairman

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Mr. Premal Udani is a well-known veteran in the apparel and textiles industry. He is the Managing Director of Kaytee Corporation Pvt. Ltd, one of the oldest and among the topmost garment manufacturing companies in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narayana Business School Aptitude Test (NBSAT) is an entrance exam for candidates who are determined to complete their MBA/ PGDM degree that provides practical knowledge with industry and student-oriented approach
Narayana Business School Aptitude Test (NBSAT) is an entrance exam for candidates who are determined to complete their MBA/ PGDM degree that provides practical knowledge with industry and student-oriented approach
brand post

Narayana Business School calls out MBA and PGDM aspirants

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:56 PM IST
28th January is the last date for appearing for NBSAT 2021 by Narayana Business School.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lokesh Raj
Lokesh Raj
brand post

Lokesh Raj to rock the gaming industry with Red Owl Gaming

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Lokesh Raj is the current Internet sensation who has stunned the audience by his creative videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vision Digital India has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 million students in the coming few years.
Vision Digital India has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 million students in the coming few years.
brand post

Dr Hari Krishna Maram honoured with D.Litt in the field of digital revolution

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Vision Digital India, a brainchild of Dr Hari Krishna Maram, plays a vital role in creating employment opportunity by providing Digital Skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gulrez Alam
Gulrez Alam
brand post

Know more about Gulrez Alam And Md Badshah Ansari’s ‘Teamology’

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Despite being a back-bencher during his school & college life, Gulrez realized that his future was, not in the traditional education system, but somewhere outside it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rudra Ravi Sharma
Rudra Ravi Sharma
brand post

Rudra Ravi Sharma: The genius behind successful political campaigns

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • Rudra Ravi Sharma is indeed an ambitious personality and his aspirations have pushed him to venture out of his comfort zone for all these years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsh is from a small town of Bihar named Jehanabad, where like most of India he got access to internet after JIO launch.
Harsh is from a small town of Bihar named Jehanabad, where like most of India he got access to internet after JIO launch.
brand post

The Fastest-growing Digital Ad agency - Newsopreneur Media PVT LTD

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Newsopreneur is working with over 150 clients and has generated revenue of over $100 million in last 2 years for his 150+ clients combined some names including Dream 11, Oppo, Oneplus, Pokerbazi, Etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil
Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil
brand post

Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil: Digital Marketing duo share social media tips

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Before starting their business on social media, they spent their time in learning about the resources, platforms, SEO, social media management, and other technical terms related to the digital marketing field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 21 year old entrepreneur first dipped his toes in the fields of Real Estate and Event Production before making it to the Music industry.(HT Photo)
The 21 year old entrepreneur first dipped his toes in the fields of Real Estate and Event Production before making it to the Music industry.(HT Photo)
brand post

Entrepreneur Rohit Ranjan’s Innovura Is a Success Story

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Innovura Entertainment/Events is an Independent Music label, Production House, Artist and Event Management Company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushei Agarwal &amp; Himanshu Gupta
Khushei Agarwal & Himanshu Gupta
brand post

Small-town girl makes her mark in E-commerce with ‘Make in India’ apparel design

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The story of a young business-couple who have leveraged their trust, working styles and personal skillsets to grow their company successfully.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshvardhan Shahi
Harshvardhan Shahi
brand post

Harshvardhan Shahi: An inspiring entrepreneur, food blogger & photographer

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Harshvardhan Shahi is the founder of Aurangabad Food Explorer, Aurangabad Insider and Limelight Creations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malik Gilani, Founder, Bharat Metro Digital Services
Malik Gilani, Founder, Bharat Metro Digital Services
brand post

Bharat Metro Digital Services raise $1 mn for equity from Mumbai footwear brand

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The digital marketing solutions company secured funding of Rs. 7.5 Cr.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.(Mahatma Award)
Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.(Mahatma Award)
brand post

Mahatma Award to honour social impact leaders and organizations

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The Mahatma Award is founded and constituted by Amit Sachdeva, more famously known as ‘The CSR Man of India’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers will be able to avail massive offers up to 60% off on all their favorite beauty and cosmetic brands and salon/spa professional products.
Customers will be able to avail massive offers up to 60% off on all their favorite beauty and cosmetic brands and salon/spa professional products.
brand post

Beauty Palace announces 4th season of Salon Fest from 25th-30th January, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Beauty Palace on Friday announced that its Salon Fest sale will begin on January 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP