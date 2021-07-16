Dr Himanshu Dwivedi bridging the gap between govt & society through journalism

Journalism is all about communication and intention. And Newspapers bridge the gap between government and society, raising relevant issues of our times and sets the agenda of the day. We come across the life of one such exemplary journalist, Dr. Himanshu Dwivedi who is the Editor in Chief Of Haribhoomi, a daily Hindi newspaper published in North and Central India. Hari Bhoomi Newspaper is a media production company based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India.

Established on 5 September 1996 as a weekly Hindi language newspaper, today Haribhoomi is one of the leading daily Hindi newspaper. It hugely covers states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, as well as parts of Orissa. Their Delhi Edition covers regions of Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon. Along with the News they provide their reader's different kinds of weekly magazines with a daily newspaper like Saheli for women, Balbhoomi for children, Manzil for youth, Ravivar Bharti for families, Rangarang for entertainment and Choupal, a cultural magazine. They even offer value-added products to their readers from time to time by publishing calendars, directories, road maps, etc.

The senior editor and brave journalist Dr Himanshu Dwivedi also runs the INH news channel. INH News is a fast paced vibrant and dynamic Hindi News TV Channel considered as one of the best and most trusted place for news. INH News delivers breaking news, headlines and top stories from business, politics, entertainment, fashion and lifestyle, sports and more from India and the world. It is recognised in Northern and Central parts of India for its extensive home news coverage, foreign news and team of experienced presenters, editors, correspondents and reporters.

It is true to its slogan, 'Badhte Bharat Ki Aawaz,' INH News Channel is committed to broadcasting stories that reveal and inspire and is innovatively produced.

The Editor-in-Chief of the daily newspaper Haribhoomi, Mr. Himanshu Dwivedi is a skilled speaker, expert in political affairs and a strong editor, who has an inspirational life journey. He has seen many ups and downs in life but with his strong conviction and intelligence, he faced all challenges and came out as a winner. However, one thing worth mentioning here is that even after reaching such a high level of success, this brave journalist is still attached to his roots.

Coming from a middle class Indian family, his father was a government official in Gwalior. To fulfil his father's wishes, the young Himanshu took admission in engineering, but later left it halfway, which angered his father who decided not to give his son any money for further studies. Himanshu took up the responsibility of his career solely on his shoulder. He later took admission in arts and started working as an intern in a daily newspaper Aaj. While working that time, he got an opportunity to go to Ayodhya and report on the demolition of Babri Masjid. It was here that he met senior journalists from across the country and learned a lot during field reporting on a very sensitive issue.





After this he got an opportunity to work in Dainik Bhaskar, Gwalior. Mr. RL was the local editor at that time, from whom he learned many things and considered him as his Guru. It was while staying in Bhaskar that he got the opportunity to cover the 1993 election, and interviewed some prominent politicians that time. Gradually he started enjoying Journalism and learned both editorial and management and its importance in the media world. While closely working with the marketing team, he got to understand the specifics of the work from newspaper news, advertising, printing to circulation. At a young age of 22 years, he was made the local editor of Satna for the Swadesh newspaper. After Swadesh (Satna) he also worked for Navbharat, Chhindwara edition.





In the year 2000, Himanshu got an opportunity to meet Captain Abhimanyu, the owner of Haribhoomi, and subsequently joined Haribhoomi in Rohtak (Haryana). After living in Rohtak for four years, he came to Raipur to launch Raipur edition of Haribhoomi and then stayed here since then. The rest as they say is history.





Dr Himanshu Dwivedi with his vision and able leadership was able to bring significant changes in the organization and achieved many milestones, raising the benchmark of Haribhoomi as a Hindi daily all over the northern parts of the country.

