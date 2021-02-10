Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dean, NIEM makes two important announcements
Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, the dean of Asia’s first and best event institute informed us of two important happenings at NIEM. He told that NIEM will be opening their admissions for the academic year 2021 – 2022 from 16th February onwards and he also announced about the Mumbai finale of NIEM’s two big shows – the Mr & Ms. University and College Idol on 24th February at Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra.
NIEM will open admissions on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami (dedicated to Goddess Saraswati) for its prestigious courses, the Diploma in Events (requirement HSC), Post Graduate Diploma in Events (requirement Graduation) and the exclusive full time course Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising, Media and Events (requirement Graduation). Admissions will remain open till the seats lasts. Interested students can visit NIEM or apply online. NIEM is famous for its excellent teaching, workshops, in-house events and India’s best training on live events, NIEM students get almost all big shows happening in India. NIEM’s placements are the best in the country and NIEM even teaches and supports students to form their own event companies.
On 24th February at Rangsharda hall Mumbai will witness two grand shows, the famous College Idol – a grand parade of talent and the unisex good looks contest Mr. & Ms. University, both events have been mentioned in the Limca Book of Records as the first idol show and first pageant for college students. The shows have produced a lot of famous personalities and many celebrities swear by Mr. & Ms. University and College Idol as a stepping stone for their grand careers.
For show passes or enquiries about admissions, write to support@niemindia.com
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
