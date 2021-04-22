Dr. Kanishka Pandey: The man on a sports literacy mission

Young and dynamic, Young and dynamic, Dr. Kanishka Pandey is a former National Badminton player and now President of– Sports a way of Life & Head of Sports Research Centre at IMT Ghaziabad.

Amalgamation of a sport person and an academic bent of mind, Kanishka is working very extensively to promote sports at Grass Root level in India by creating an enabling environment for budding sports persons. He also started India’s first Model Sports Village and has been successfully evolving sports culture and currently training over 400 youth free of cost.

Dr. Pandey has done an independent academic research for 3 years on sports to gauge its implication on physical and mental fitness of an individual and how it helps in building the character.

In a bid to run awareness drive of the conclusions derived from the research amongst the masses and in effort to increase SPORTS LITERACY in the country, Kanshka formed (Sports a way of Life) in 2017 and started the Sports Literacy Mission. “Sports a way of life” which is result of a research carried out after three dedicated years by Kanishka has come out with many revealing and eye opener arguments as to why India despite having more than a billion population, lags behind in medal tallies at international sporting events where as other countries with small population make their mark felt in such events.

Kanishka firmly believes that Sports is not only necessary for physical, mental fitness & winning medals but it also helps in overall personality development of an individual. Winning medals, making money & career should not just be the goal of participating in sports, rather people should see the sports as catalyst in building a character of a person instilled with values.

Kanishka was instrumental in starting India’s first Model Sports Village in January 2020 with a distinct objective to evolve sports culture and increase sports literacy in the twin villages Bahadarpur and KheriViran in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Model Sports Village initiative has been functioning for almost one and a half years now and almost 400 Children Athletes are registered in different training programs. The day to day performance of the trainees gets monitored, not only in terms of performance in the field but also their discipline in the society. Experts closely monitor the performance graphs of each athlete. There are 10-15 female athletes in the age group of under 13 who are showing lot of potential. Also about 10 boys in under 10 age group are performing exceedingly well.

Out of 400 kids getting trained at Model Sports Village, an interesting fact is that there is a 3 year old girl named Palak who takes part in their training program every day and has 100% attendance despite last year’s severe winters & cold. What is more interesting is the fact that her 85 years old grandmother Mrs. Pushpa Devi accompanies her every day to the field. Not only attendance, the kid shows excellent conduct & discipline on the field This shows how Kanishka has been able to motivate people across different age group from 3 to 90 years of age.

It is so overwhelming to see that, if a humble initiative Kanishka is bringing around such a paradigm shift in promoting the sports. Imagine the transformation it will bring to the country if every school & college start promoting and emphasizing on the significance of sports along with studies.

Kanishka holds an Honorary Doctorate for research on Sports Philosophy, LLB from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi & B.A from St Stephens College, Delhi.

