Dr Kim Chronister talks about post- breakup mental wellness through her videos

Maybe we will leave the world a better place than we find it if we start being truthful about our pain, frustration, and flaws instead of pretending they don't exist. One’s mental health is very important and talking about it can be very stress-relieving. Dr Kim Chronister, a clinical psychologist and YouTuber based in Southern California, motivates her clients' mental health challenges and achievements.

Breaking of a relationship is one of the hardest times in people’s life. The phase of the breakup is very crucial as this is the time when a person loses their mental peace. But no one really discusses it but Dr Kim has developed a new passion for the topic of 'breakups.' She realised that by making short-form video content about healing from big life changes like getting over a breakup, she could support people all over the world.

She realized that her YouTube channel is about a lot more than dealing with the loss of an ex. It's all about overcoming obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours, developing coping strategies, learning about attachment styles and relationships, increasing sense and intent, and establishing a strong identity in order to become more resilient.

Talking about post-breakup, she said, “ Breakup recovery tends to be clinically underrated-we see on movies that we can distract our way to healing and it’s much more complicated and painful than the way it’s depicted. As a psychologist, I could have chosen to make videos about eating disorders or substance abuse etc. but through my work with clients I realized there’s a lot more to be taught when it comes to breakup recovery.”

Sometimes, in the process of post-breakup, we tend to lose ourselves and focus on another person more. To address this issue, she wants to inspire people to concentrate more on themselves so that they can recover and hopefully attract someone who is compatible with their healthy mindset. Introspection and self-care are part of this phase, as is concentrating on purposefully pursuing one's dreams.

Dr. Kim has a sincere and warm demeanour, which may explain why her influencer career is flourishing. While several of her fans are in their twenties and thirties, her content appeals to people of all ages. She has amassed millions of views and hundreds of thousands of fans across all of her platforms.

She enjoys making video content because it gives her a creative outlet that she doesn't have as much access to when she's doing one-on-one therapy. If you're going through a breakup, check out her videos on YouTube under the name Dr Kim Chronister or on Instagram under the handle @drkimchronister.

