IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Dr Kshama Chandan explains the correlation of Marijuana and oral health
Dr Kshama Chandan
Dr Kshama Chandan
brand post

Dr Kshama Chandan explains the correlation of Marijuana and oral health

  • Everyone is aware of the effect of smoking cigarettes on the body and the oral cavity but in reality, it's not just smoking cigarettes but also smoking Marijuana that slowly degrades and damages the body and the oral cavity.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:50 PM IST

Are you someone who smokes Marijuana often? Then maybe it's time to rethink and consider all the ill-effects it's causing you and your oral health.

Let’s face it.Whether or not doctors personally approve of marijuana, this drug has become a part of life for millions of people. Medical marijuana is now legal in 28 states, and recreational marijuana use is ballooning in every segment of the population.

Everyone is aware of the effect of smoking cigarettes on the body and the oral cavity but in reality, it's not just smoking cigarettes but also smoking Marijuana that slowly degrades and damages the body and the oral cavity. Marijuana smoke consists of toxic elements that cause damage to the walls of the lungs and the human body and compared to a cigarette, Marijuana puts on four times more layers of tar inside the lungs.

But let’s look at it’s effects on your oral health? With inhalation and continuous cannabis smoking, there are many more complications such as periodontal problems, Xerostomia (dryness of the mouth), and leukoplakia. Also, the danger of neck and mouth cancer increases.

Even though it is banned in our country, Marijuana is still easily and legally available in many countries and in many forms. With the sudden spike in the use of Marijuana, cases of head and neck cancer types have also increased drastically.

With so much damage, one most common disorder that happens is Xerostomia (dryness of the mouth). With no saliva production, often, the oral cavity becomes the hub for many other oral problems.

Leukoedema is another common disorder that is common in people who smoke. However, there is very less evidence if this happens due to irritation or because of the cannabis itself.

Other disorders often associated with marijuana smoking include gingival enlargement,erythroplakia, inflammation of the oral mucosa, hyperkeratosis of the tissues and leukoplakia (cannabis stomatitis) . Smoking cannabis poses effects of being immunosuppressive, contributing to the increased risk of oral cancers.

Recent studies have even shown how cannabis smoking can especially cause periodontal problems. Though no effect shows up in the initial stage but with the addictive effects later growing to be a habit, periodontal problems are sure to occur.

In a recent study conducted by the ADA, another histormetric experiment conducted on lab rats showed an increase in alveolar bone loss. Apart from these experiments, other researchers have even demonstrated how certain microbiota can affect oral health due to the use of some contaminated marijuana, creating a negative impact on the pathological environment of the oral cavity.

Furthermore, the intoxicated user might pose difficulties for the dentists, such as paranoia, hyperactivity, and anxiety. Certain health issues such as increased heart rate and other heart and lung issues may make the use of local anaesthesia difficult. In some cases, the doctor might have to delay the process of treatment due to excess anxiety putting the patient in the risk of irreversible tooth damage.

If you smoke marijuana for medical or recreational reasons, there are several strategies that can help treat and/or prevent dental problems. These include:

  • Practicing excellent oral hygiene including brushing each time you eat
  • Eating healthy food
  • Using mouth wash specifically formulated to increase moisture in your mouth
  • Avoiding mouth wash with alcohol
  • Decreasing your intake of carbohydrates
  • Decreasing your intake of sugar
  • Drinking plenty of water
  • Avoiding carbonated beverages except for carbonated water
  • Having regular dental cleanings and examinations
  • Talking to a dental health care provider for tips to ensure better oral health

“Marijuana use is here to stay and we, as dentists, have to deal with it.”- states Dr Kshama, a leading dental practitioner with a Master’s degree in Advanced Prosthodontics. Dr Kshama Chandan is running her private practice at ‘House of Tooth’ in Mumbai and continues to provide the best quality dental care to all her patients.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
To ensure that there are chances of your application getting selected, use expert help, choose ImmigToronto.
To ensure that there are chances of your application getting selected, use expert help, choose ImmigToronto.
brand post

Choose the services of the best professional experts with ImmigToronto

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The experts at ImmigToronto can find the best pathway suited to your situation and needs to make your dream of living in Canada come true.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kshama Sharma and Gaurav Rana
Kshama Sharma and Gaurav Rana
brand post

Gaurav Rana & Kshama Sharma of Promo Expertz are disrupting digital marketing

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The Promo Expertz provides various digital marketing services to brands and artists, including songs and movie promotion, online press release, social media management, website development, graphic designing, etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vandankumar Bhadani
Vandankumar Bhadani
brand post

Vandankumar Bhadani of Trishul News wants to fight fake news through his channel

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Vandankumar Bhadani, founder of Trishul News, is from Surat. He is a young man with big dreams and a successful idea to bring a revolution in the digital marketing and news world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ECD editorial team includes some of the finest engineers and customer satisfaction experts in the industry
ECD editorial team includes some of the finest engineers and customer satisfaction experts in the industry
brand post

Best products in India are at ECD

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:10 PM IST
ECD India is a platform that finds and reviews the best products in India across categories like home appliances, fashion, lifestyle and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Kshama Chandan
Dr Kshama Chandan
brand post

Dr Kshama Chandan explains the correlation of Marijuana and oral health

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Everyone is aware of the effect of smoking cigarettes on the body and the oral cavity but in reality, it's not just smoking cigarettes but also smoking Marijuana that slowly degrades and damages the body and the oral cavity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Architect Gunveer Singh
Architect Gunveer Singh
brand post

Architect Gunveer Singh: Stopping climate change through environmental buildings

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Evidence based architectural designs could be the basis of India’s efforts to meet its commitment towards climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project
GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project
brand post

GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • GAP Associates prides itself of being the pioneer and leading realtor inside Dholera SIR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manthan Dudeja
Manthan Dudeja
brand post

Inconversation with Manthan Dudeja, the techie & digital marketer

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Today, Manthan has not only established a repertoire with his Indian clients but also proved his mettle by working with top international businesses too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh
brand post

Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh shapes the world of Desert Safari

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • An organization intended to help plan the most miraculous desert safari from sunset today break 'Desert Raja' offers a quieting stay underneath the sky with unlimited stars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Chokhani
Rishabh Chokhani
brand post

‘Fitness is a way of life’ for Rishabh Chokhani, founder, Naturevibe Botanicals

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Rishabh’s affinity towards healthy lifestyle and wellness started with his own transformation from being obese to being fit and healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today a business cannot run without having its app or website, as it tends to communicate with more users, captivating a vast market and switching users into clients.
Today a business cannot run without having its app or website, as it tends to communicate with more users, captivating a vast market and switching users into clients.
brand post

Top 10 trusted web development companies in India 2021-22

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Get details of the most trusted list of Web development companies to hire in 2021-22, researched by TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alongwith paid Notes for UPSC Prelims exam, BestCurrentAffairs.com also provides free PDF Booklets to the needy persons those who cannot afford to buy their books.
Alongwith paid Notes for UPSC Prelims exam, BestCurrentAffairs.com also provides free PDF Booklets to the needy persons those who cannot afford to buy their books.
brand post

UPSC IAS Prelims exam: big good news for IAS aspirants

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • Competition Heats-up for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 as the exam date is coming closer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeraj Kashyap
Neeraj Kashyap
brand post

Neeraj Kashyap: Changing the definition of digital marketing in India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Neeraj Kashyap is an entrepreneur, social media strategist, as well as a crypto trader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This online platform features excellent infrastructure support, an advanced in-house unit for digital activation, and a sophisticated search engine to connect the proper NGOs to the right donors.
This online platform features excellent infrastructure support, an advanced in-house unit for digital activation, and a sophisticated search engine to connect the proper NGOs to the right donors.
brand post

Donor Crew: The best donation aggregation platform in India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:54 AM IST
It connects entities like corporate donors, retail donors, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) bodies, and HNI (High Net Worth Individuals) donations to various non-profit or NGO organizations of diverse nature and functioning in India and the rest of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GOELD is today available across 3000+ modern and general trade outlets across major cities of the Indian subcontinent.
GOELD is today available across 3000+ modern and general trade outlets across major cities of the Indian subcontinent.
brand post

Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) accredited with BRC certificate

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification gives the brand (GOELD) an internationally recognized mark of food quality, safety and responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP