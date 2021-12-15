Dr Maqsood Ahmed of Nizamia Education Group gets acknowledged

Recently, Dr Maqsood Ahmed has been awarded the Iconic Achiever- Young Entrepreneur of the Year by Kotler at Marketing Summit 2.0. He has also received the “Youngest Edupreneur of India” by N.C.S at Indian Ethnic Fashion Show. Dr Maqsood, who is widely known for his philanthropic services for students, is the Founder of Nizamia Education Group, Managing Director of Nizamia Consultancy Pvt Ltd, President of Nizamia Education Trust, and Co-Chairperson of Education Committee of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Belonging to a humble village background, he is now providing guidance to thousands of students every year so that they can enroll in the top-tier professional colleges in India and fulfill their career goals.

His contribution to student welfare has also been recognized at “Super 30 College of Competitions” where Mr. Anand Kumar the Director of the “Super 30 Program” has appreciated his deeds and efforts for the students belonging to underprivileged backgrounds. Despite education being a fundamental right in India, a considerable number of students fail to pursue their higher studies owing to their financial setbacks. Massoud-led Nazmia Education Group seeks to eliminate the lack of equal opportunity for students from poor families.

Sharing his vision, Dr Maqsood says, “while India has been able to maintain considerable economic progress since its independence, its poverty rate is still a concerning issue for its leaders. In 2016, 270 million Indians were surviving on $1.90 or less a day and only 6% of the income from the poor families was invested in education and health. The deprivation of education further continues this cycle of poverty and poor living standards. So, we can see very easily that only education can bring India out of its curse of poverty. I just want to make that possible through guiding the needy students and helping them in achieving the highest educational outcomes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Named after the tallest leader of Gujjar spiritual leader late Mian Nizam Din Laarvi, Nizamia Education Group was founded in 2012 to serve a novel goal of supporting those students whose educational progress suffers from lack of proper infrastructure, financial health, or any other hindrances. Through proper counseling, they envision empowering those students in their academic journey. In the years following its foundation, the group decided to expand the idea into the North-East part of India and the state of Bihar, the few regions that lack in terms of accessibility to high-quality education.

NEG has already shaped the future of more than 10,000 students with its visionary initiatives and Dr Maqsood Ahmed aims at providing education to 1,00,000 students by the year 2025. International Students from Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Bhutan, etc also reach Dr Maqsood in their quest for career guidance and educational support. NEG conducts Nizamia Scholarship Test (NST) every year which is a merit-based scholarship exam and aimed to impart scholarship to right and meritorious candidates without any discrimination. The group is currently focusing on the militancy-infested J&K region to bring the students belonging to that politically troubled region back to the light of education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.