Dr. Neha Jain delivers her thoughts on various aspects of IVF and Infertility

The advent of In Vitro Fertilization treatment has presented a viable way out to those couples who are battling infertility issues and have lost hope of having their own child. At the same time, the treatment can be an effective solution for those couples who cannot go for traditional conception and non-assisted methods. It has proven time and again its efficacy in providing deprived couples with a fulfilling childbirth experience.

Dr. Neha Jain, senior consultant gynecologist, obstetrician,IVF & fertility specialist & endoscopic surgeon offers world-class treatment to women of all ages in her Mehrauli-based Bliss and Bless Women's Health Clinic & Dr.Jain's Path Lab. She is also a Senior Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician in Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, and has more than 16 years of experience under her hood. Holding expertise in human reproductive medicine, she shares her thoughts on infertility treatment with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

The last four or so decades have witnessed an exponential amount of technological advancement in the field of IVF. In recent years, there has been a prevailing trend in the married population to delay the childbearing process owing to their decision of prioritizing their career objectives and life goals. This has resulted in the growing cases of infertility in women as age serves as one of the most important factors among other medical issues behind women’s reproductive health. At the same time, modern unhealthy lifestyle choices have given rise to male infertility to a very great extent. Many times, such patients could not find a solution even after going through a wide range of fertility treatments. In such cases, IVF serves as their last resort to keep their childbearing hopes alive. On the other hand, at certain times, doctors recommend couples IVF due to their grave infertility diagnosis.

IVF provides assistance in the conception of a child through a series of complex procedures. The entire treatment cycle starts with the collection of mature eggs from ovaries and their fertilization by sperms under the controlled environment of labs. Next, the fertilized eggs are transferred to the uterus to complete the IVF cycle. The procedure can use the couple’s own eggs and sperm, or it can be done using eggs, sperm, or embryos from donors. The entire treatment cycle takes three or more weeks depending on the nature of the steps involved. Though, a bit time-consuming, IVF is the most effective form of assisted fertility technology available.

Despite its efficacy, IVF involves the risk of multiple births leading to early labor and low birth weight. At the same time, IVF increases the chances of miscarriage by 15-20% and the risk factor gets higher with the age of the mother. Sometimes, it can also lead to Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome owing to the use of fertility drug injections during the procedure. It can also be quite taxing on both the mental and physical health of the mother, especially of elderly mothers. However, an IVF specialist takes care of every safety measure to ensure a successful pregnancy experience.

Sadly, Indian society is still not totally welcoming to advanced reproductive medicine like IVF as the society is full of taboos around infertility and reproductive health. Couples dealing with infertility issues find it embarrassing to seek the help of infertility treatment. Owing to the stigmas attached to human reproduction, they suffer from a lot of societal pressure and humiliation without being able to seek refuge.

However, the use of IVF as assistance to pregnancy is gradually increasing with every passing year. More and more families are embracing IVF to experience childbearing. Researchers are also putting extraordinary efforts to increase the efficacy and safety of this form of assisted reproductive technology. So, it will be safe to say that this trend will only grow with time as IVF carries a ray of hope for the otherwise needy couples.

