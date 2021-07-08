Dr. Niranjan Samani is utilising digital platform to raise awareness on health

In the new-age era of the internet, social media has turned out to be a massive game-changer for everyone. Professionals and businesses from every sector have been utilizing social media to let their work reach a wider audience. Dr. Niranjan P Samani, a qualified medical professional has been using social media wisely to impart knowledge and inspire everyone to live a healthy and prosperous life. With an MBBS degree, the doctor is currently pursuing his master’s degree and is also sharing beautiful insights about maintaining good health in these challenging times of COVID-19.

Hailing from the Kudla region of Karnataka, Dr. Niranjan Samani’s stint on social media was because of his love for singing and acting. Besides his profession, he invested time in creating short video content and informative videos about the field of medicine that helped him garner great fanfare over the internet. The idea to become a content creator quipped his mind after completing his MBBS in 2019. With intensive research, Dr. Niranjan Samani strategized on creating videos as they tend to get good reach on social media.

On average, he curates and creates 6 to 8 videos on different problems faced by people daily. Be it skin or hair related problems or issues related to any chronic disease or queries about COVID-19, Dr. Niranjan addresses the most common problems in a simplified way. Looking at his informative content, the doctor has earned tremendous recognition over the web.

Tapping on the potential that social media has, Dr. Niranjan Samani is unarguably setting a bar for many medical professionals. He says, “I believe that social media is a boon if used appropriately. In this digital era, social media has been instrumental in making people aware of the persisting problems in everyday life. I feel fortunate to share my knowledge about medicine, and nothing makes me happier when people send overwhelming responses to my work.”

Surprisingly, Dr. Niranjan Samani has a profound interest in acting. His love for the same is pretty evident through his videos. The kind of exceptional work he is doing has truly made him a prominent name on Instagram. His family of more than 375K followers justifies the love that he has received throughout these years. He is also a story writer and is working his way in for short movies soon. Talking about his offline work, the doctor has been doing free treatment and checkups in the nearby areas of his hometown to spread much-needed awareness about health in such crucial times.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.