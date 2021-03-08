Dr. Prakash Bhosale receives a Doctorate in 'Business Journalism'
Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a first-generation entrepreneur & business consultant with more than 18 years of experience in education, corporate, digital marketing, branding, franchisee, business leadership coaching, business mentoring domain. He has ample work experience with leading media companies, B2B portals, search engines & a vision to create a name for himself in the industry.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale has written more than 1500 articles, blogs, columns for various newspapers, blogs, magazines, etc. He is the author of 4 books on Business, Entrepreneurship & Franchise are available online. He has over 30 lacs readership. Dr. Prakash is MBA, Ph.D. thesis Guide & Mentor for various universities & has helped more than 900 students in their thesis project work specially for distance learning executive MBA candidates. He has done remarkable work in entrepreneurship start-ups for the young generation in Maharashtra. His long-term goal to incorporate unique business strategies to start and help small businesses grow. Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a Business Consultant in various fields like Franchising, Channel Partnership, SMEs, Start-ups, Industrial Projects, Business Plans, Business Management, Market Research, Digital Marketing, eCommerce Management & any problem faced by businesses.
Doctorate-PhD was awarded to Dr. Prakash Bhosale on 28th February 2021 at International Conference on Global Economic Development. The event was held in Hyatt Centric Candolim, Goa, India. The degree was awarded by Dr. Ripu Ranjan Sinha, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Asia), CVU University & Dr. Jagannath Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI University.
Speaking about being awarded the PhD degree, Dr. Prakash Bhosale said, “It is a great privilege to receive this Ph.D. and I am grateful for everyone recognizing me in this way. I am honoured to be joining this new generation of graduates. I’m excited to take the next steps in what I hope will be productive and positive careers. Potential, combined with the knowledge and skills I have gained through my experience, fills me with hope and excitement for the future, and the positive difference I can make in our world.”
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr. Prakash Bhosale receives a Doctorate in 'Business Journalism'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-born US scientists invent a smart device to identify Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top 10 game development companies in India to work in 2021-2022
- Check out the list of top game developers in India 2021-22 and choose the best partner for your requirements!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women in tech: Scaler Academy announces diversity program of INR 1cr for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Female entrepreneurs to know: Riya Roy and Jaypanee Singh Rajpoot
- These women are a true inspiration for many young girls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How advertising strategist Pawan Yadav is helping politicians & Bollywood stars
- He is the source of inspiration for youngsters of their age. Pawan had faced many challenges and step-backs when he first began his journey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SEO expert Craig Campbell announces services and appearances for 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Enjoy your appliances and gadgets for longer with GoWarranty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know all about India’s 1st & largest PPP to complete waste water reuse project
- Vishvaraj Environment becomes India’s 1st & largest PPP to complete waste water reuse project in record time during pandemic period.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why should women grow their savings with a Bajaj Finance online FD?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shop, Meet and Rise with Emaar Business District 65
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Choose the services of the best professional experts with ImmigToronto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gaurav Rana & Kshama Sharma of Promo Expertz are disrupting digital marketing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vandankumar Bhadani of Trishul News wants to fight fake news through his channel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Best products in India are at ECD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox