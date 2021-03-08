Dr. Prakash Bhosale receives a Doctorate in 'Business Journalism'

Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a first-generation entrepreneur & business consultant with more than 18 years of experience in education, corporate, digital marketing, branding, franchisee, business leadership coaching, business mentoring domain. He has ample work experience with leading media companies, B2B portals, search engines & a vision to create a name for himself in the industry.

Dr. Prakash Bhosale has written more than 1500 articles, blogs, columns for various newspapers, blogs, magazines, etc. He is the author of 4 books on Business, Entrepreneurship & Franchise are available online. He has over 30 lacs readership. Dr. Prakash is MBA, Ph.D. thesis Guide & Mentor for various universities & has helped more than 900 students in their thesis project work specially for distance learning executive MBA candidates. He has done remarkable work in entrepreneurship start-ups for the young generation in Maharashtra. His long-term goal to incorporate unique business strategies to start and help small businesses grow. Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a Business Consultant in various fields like Franchising, Channel Partnership, SMEs, Start-ups, Industrial Projects, Business Plans, Business Management, Market Research, Digital Marketing, eCommerce Management & any problem faced by businesses.

Doctorate-PhD was awarded to Dr. Prakash Bhosale on 28th February 2021 at International Conference on Global Economic Development. The event was held in Hyatt Centric Candolim, Goa, India. The degree was awarded by Dr. Ripu Ranjan Sinha, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Asia), CVU University & Dr. Jagannath Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI University.

Speaking about being awarded the PhD degree, Dr. Prakash Bhosale said, “It is a great privilege to receive this Ph.D. and I am grateful for everyone recognizing me in this way. I am honoured to be joining this new generation of graduates. I’m excited to take the next steps in what I hope will be productive and positive careers. Potential, combined with the knowledge and skills I have gained through my experience, fills me with hope and excitement for the future, and the positive difference I can make in our world.”

