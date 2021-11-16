Dr. Rajendra Kaimal received an Honorary Doctorate degree

Dr. Rajendra Kaimal, Executive Director of Arch Pharmalabs Limited has been accorded with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre. The honor has been conferred for his exemplary contribution in helping the organization in its journey towards a global transformation. He is responsible for global strategy and is leading the business growth at Arch Pharmalabs Limited, a game-changer in data-driven, customer engagement.

Seeking greater challenges, his strategies were founded on the belief that extraordinary success is brought about by extraordinary leadership. Dr. Rajendra Kaimal has enjoyed a wide range of top-level decision-making exposure and risk-taking experience in the dynamic global business of Arch Pharmalabs Limited for over two and half decades.

He further added, “With these considerations in mind, I stand proudly yet humbly before you to accept the Honorary Doctorate that you have so graciously bestowed upon me. I believe many of us now appear to be fighting to find meaning in our lives by accumulating accomplishments and spending so much time at work that we are cut off from other people. Research has accumulated evidence that kind and helpful behavior makes us feel more fulfilled in our lives, and it's revealing what we can do to reap those benefits."

He went on to say, "With our business, we promise to give customers things made from the highest quality materials. Our USP is the level of trust we've built with our customers over the last few years."

Arch Pharmalabs is a Pharmaceutical Company that is aligned across two business verticals: products and services. Their products business comprises the manufacture and sale of APIs and Intermediates to innovator and generic pharmaceutical players in both Domestic and International markets including the regulated markets. Having vast knowledge about the field, Dr. Rajendra Kaimal brought innovative approaches to the table for its transformation on a global scale.



